These sisters are best friends — and an Ambush Makeover was their dream come true

A bond between siblings can be one of the strongest connections around — and that’s certainly the case with our latest Ambush Makeover guests.

Stefanie DeSpirito and Clarise Langelotti are sisters and best friends. They are from Westchester, New York, and have been close since they were young girls!

They were both thrilled to get the call that both of them were going to be treated to a day of pampering.

TODAY lifestyle contributor Jill Martin and celebrity hairstylist Louis Licari were joined by celebrity makeup artist Sir John — and all three were excited to treat the ladies to a day they won’t forget.

Read on to see how you can pull off the same styles.

Langelotti

Langelotti was shocked to be picked for an Ambush Makeover. She is a mother of four — with kids ranging in age from 22 to 31 — and has dedicated her whole life to her children.

Some of her favorite things to do include traveling to Bermuda, Florida and enjoying family dinner at her mother’s house.

Tie-front cardigan

Chico's Long Tie-Front Cardigan

Martin loves this caramel-colored cardigan made with wrinkle-resistant fabric. It has a relaxed fit and works well with a pair of jeans or straight-leg pants.

Shop TODAY pick: Draped Collar Long Sleeve Cardigan

Available in 12 earth-toned and vibrant colors, this affordable option is great for a more casual daytime look.

Black tunic

Clara Sunwoo Shimmer Tunic

The Clara Sunwoo tunic was modeled by DeSpirito and features a flattering round neckline and a straight hem.

Shop TODAY pick: Loose-Fit French-Terry Crew-Neck Tunic

For only $30, you can score this casual cotton-blend tunic that looks similar to Martin's pick. It has a cozy feel and you can wear it from work to lounging around the house.

Boot cut jeans

Ann Taylor Curvy Sculpting Jeans

Martin chose a pair of classic boot cut jeans that can do with anything. Finish your outfit with a moto jacket, cardigan or a patterned blouse.

Shop TODAY pick: Levi Strauss & Co. Bootcut Jeans

These jeans have over 1,300 reviews and verified buyers say that they are stretchy and fit true to size. Its an affordable option that won't sacrifice style!

Snake-embossed ankle boots

Banana Republic Skinny-Heel Ankle Boot

Give your wardrobe a bold upgrade with these snake-embossed booties worn on the show. They have a breathable synthetic lining and a memory foam insole.

Shop TODAY pick:Fergalicious Goldie Snakeskin Print Stiletto Bootie

These booties look very similar to the Banana Republic option, but they're 29% off! The stiletto heel is complemented by a sleek snake print.

Drop earrings

BaubleBar Ashaya Druzy Drops

Add some sparkle to your go-to outfit with this pick from Martin. If you're not a fan of the gray style, they're available in a bright berry shade or "oil slick" blue.

Shop TODAY pick: Druzy Drop Dangle Earrings

These drop earrings are only $12, but the affordable price doesn't mean they can't upgrade your accessory game!

Shapewear

Spanx Power Capri

This bestseller from Spanx compresses the tummy area and extends down your legs for a smoothing effect. Martin recommends using them under any type of clothing.

Shop TODAY pick: Memoi Sheer Footless Capri Shaper Tights

Find these shaper tights at Saks Off 5th for 33% off the original price. They feature a snug waist, flat seams and a silky feel.

DeSpirito

DeSpirito nominated her sister for a transformational Ambush Makeover, but the crew knew they wanted DeSpirito (an aunt to 16 nieces and nephews!) to join as well.

“I nominate my sister because she is the most thoughtful, selfless person I know,” she said.

The two grew up in a family of six children and they’ve been close from a young age. Now, DeSpirito enjoys going on trips with her sister and their family, including casual trips to Costco!

Leopard tunic

Leota Jada Blouse in Leo Ginger Root Brown

This billowy blouse seen on the show has classic cuffed sleeves and a draped silhouette for an effortlessly chic look.

Shop TODAY pick: INC Leopard-Print Surplice Top

Keep up with the animal print trend with this budget-friendly top. Add a jacket to make this a great transitional piece between seasons.

Light-wash skinny jeans

NYDJ Ami Skinny Jeans

Slip into these skinny jeans for a sleek and slimming look. Martin's choice are made with a cotton-blend material for all-day comfort.

Shop TODAY pick: Levi's Shaping Skinny Jeans

These Levi's shaping jeans get high praise from over 1,000 Amazon reviewers. "I like the high waist and the amount of stretch in the jeans," said one verified buyer. "Not too stretchy where they lose their shape but just enough to allow you to move and bend comfortably."

Straw drop earrings

Baublebar Sahari Raffia Drop Earrings

Wishing for sun and warm weather? Channel a beachy vibe with these Sahari Raffia Drop Earrings worn by Langelotti.

Shop TODAY pick: Woven Tassel Earrings

Weave these affordable earrings into your look to spruce up any outfit!

Black booties

White House Black Market Suede and Patent Booties

Martin picked out these sleek suede and patent booties. The unique style features silver-tone hardware that gives them an elegant feel.

Shop TODAY pick: Circus by Sam Edelman Kirby Booties

Rock these versatile booties from day to night. And if black isn't bold enough for your night on the town, you can also get them in a snakeskin texture or leopard pattern.

Shapewear

Spanx Power Capri

These Spanx power capris used on the show will have you feeling confident all day long.

Shop TODAY pick: Assets By Spanx High-Waist Footless Shaper

This affordable line by Spanx can be found at Target. The high-waist shaper is designed to smooth the hips, thighs and behind.

