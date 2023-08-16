Sad that summer is coming to an end? Bummed you didn't get Era Tour tickets? Unhappy about ... well, anything? You've come to the right place, because (unless you didn't intend to ask for help from shop editors) we have something to boost your spirits: a beauty sale! And from a Shop TODAY-favorite brand to boot.

Tarte Cosmetics just dropped a Steals Sale, with major discounts on over 300 makeup and skin care products (up to 54% off, from what we've seen). But don't worry, we have a knack for spotting deals quickly — and we're already spotting half-off markdowns on the brand's TikTok-popular lip balms, a Shop TODAY Beauty Award-winning mascara and even a few top sellers from the Shape Tape collection.

You only have until August 18 to shop and save, so start adding your favorites to cart. We listed a few deals that caught our eyes below, including a few editor-loved picks we think you'll love, too.

This contouring product immediately received a seal of approval from four Shop TODAY editors who got their hands on and tried the Sculpt Tape.

"Believe it or not, this is my first time trying a product from Tarte’s makeup line. But it won’t be my last because this contour wand is now a staple in my makeup regimen," said former page Tyler Robin. "As someone who has acne-prone skin, I love how light this product feels on my face. The medium coverage is perfect for everyday wear, and it does a great job accentuating my cheekbones."

Sculpt Tape Brush

“I also use the accompanying brush [with the Sculpt Tape], and it blends super well!" — Production Coordinator Camryn Privette

Another Shop TODAY editor favorite (my own!) is this juicy lip balm. The brand sent us the maracuja-infused lippie to try back in February, along with its sister plumping formula (which is also on sale!), and it's still one that I always reach for. It offers a great shine and pop of color that lasts longer than most glosses I own. A definite keeper in my book — or makeup bag.

Right now, you can grab this Shop TODAY Beauty Awards winner for $10 off! Not sure how it stacks up against your other tried-and-true mascaras? Just ask one of our reviewers, who traded her go-to for this tubing option for an entire month. "No flakes, no smudging, just long, black lashes that hold a curl," she says. "The skinny wand makes it easy to use, especially on the lower lashline.”

Somehow, Tarte took its cult-favorite Shape Tape and made it even better. This creamy version with a "built-in" eye cream is said to offer 24-hour moisturizing, according to the brand. Production associate Jill Ortiz loves it so much she breaks her "no spending money on makeup" rule for it. "It’s the best concealer I’ve purchased to date," she says. "It blends well, the formula feels so nice and it’s just plain reliable. It’s a bestseller for a reason."

Smudging and disappearing are common issues when it comes to eyeliners. However, this clay liner is said to last for up to 16 hours, and it's even water resistant. Plus, it has a built-in sharpener and a no-tug formula for a quick and easy application.

When your morning coffee doesn't do the trick, fake your way into looking more awake with this fun highlighting pencil. One five-star reviewer said that this product helped her eyes appear as if she just got a full night of sleep (but, realistically, take away a few hours ...).

Social media editorial assistant Annie Shigo says these Tarte lip liners make a great combo when paired with a gloss. "They last a long time even after eating and drinking and provide a lot of moisture. Most days I just wear the liner because it blends pretty nicely into my lips, and doesn't feel sticky or chalky."

Since we're firm believers in the idea that it's impossible to have too many mascaras, we've added a second to the list. This 4-in-1 option is a favorite of associate editor Shannon Garlin, who raves about the ease in which its formula separates, elongates and volumizes her lashes.

Tarte's award-winning Amazonian Clay blushes are one of brand's top-rated products throughout its entire collection. With a formula designed to feel silky soft, deliver intense pigment and offer an airbrushing effect, it's easy to see why.

Transfer-proof. Sweat-proof. Waterproof. This is truly a triple threat when it comes to setting spray. And with a 50% off discount, it might just be a quadruple threat ...

With over 4,500 reviews (and counting), this popular palette has the heart's of Tarte fans everywhere. Its 12-color pan features a mix of matte and shimmer formulas that range from rosy hues to more neutral browns.

Tarte had us at 24-hour hydration. The brand also says this moisturizer is formulated to feel lightweight on the skin and include beneficial ingredients that can reduce the appearance of fine lines.

With over 50 shades to choose from, every skin tone can find their perfect match when picking up Tarte's Face Tape. The foundation is said to be "featherlight," give full coverage and last for up to 12 hours.