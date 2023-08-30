Target’s Labor Day sale has begun — 15 early deals you can score before the weekend

With Labor Day right around the corner, the unofficial — and bittersweet — end of summer is upon us. Even so, there's no better way to start off autumn than doing our favorite thing: Scoring some major deals! Target's big Summer Send-Off Sale has just begun, so this is your chance to get a head-start on saving ahead of the big shopping weekend.

Now through Sept. 4, you can score up to 30% off kitchen and dining essentials at Target. From coveted discounts on customer-favorite appliance brands such as Keurig and Ninja to affordable tableware priced under $3, there's something for every budget to shop through the long weekend.

While they haven't been officially announced, we expect more steals to pop up as the holiday nears, so be sure to check back often! Keep scrolling for our 15 top picks from Target's early Labor Day sale.

Target Labor Day sale

Back-to-school season means it’s time to get back into your meal prep A-game. The color coordinated lids of this set can help you easily identify the contents of each container when your fridge is chock-full of containers.

While enjoying a good mug of coffee is a year-round affair, there’s something extra special about curling up with your favorite brew during the fall. This Keurig brewer works with hundreds of K-cups for an easy, delicious cup of joe every time.

It’s as if French toast sticks and waffles had a delicious (and genius) baby. Dash is a brand known for their creative kitchen appliances, many of which are on sale throughout the weekend. Score this waffle maker at 41% off for a fun-filled breakfast treat.

A 20-piece cookware set for less than $80? This is an absolute steal if we've ever seen one! The set includes everything you would need for a complete kitchen: A pizza pan, a baking tray, multiple frying pans, a 5-quart dutch oven with a lid, saucepans, a griddle and various cooking utensils.

Keeping your drawers organized (and yes, that means that knick knack drawer, too!) can be the key to a decluttered kitchen. Grab a few of these organizers per drawer to help keep everything in place.

You can score an entire set of four plates for less than $15 while they're on sale! Since they're sold separately, the quantity is fully customizable, and the savings remain the same.

An air fryer is the buzziest kitchen staple around, but this variation also serves as a grill — so no need to say goodbye to those summer barbecues just yet!

Single-serving blenders can be lifesavers for those always on-the-go. According to the brand, this small but mighty Magic Bullet can blend, liquefy, mix, grate and grind.

One of our favorite underrated kitchen essentials? Knives that are actually ultra-sharp. Of course, not everyone is a trained chef, so these knives come outfitted with extra wide safety bolsters for comfortable use in the everyday kitchen.

These plastic containers are perfect for storing grab-and-go meals for school or work. The entire set is on sale for less than $11 and includes eight containers and eight lids.

Dips, sauces and dressings are vital in many meals — even the ones you prep beforehand. Use these perfectly-sized mini containers to store them separately and keep your food from going soggy before you're ready to enjoy.

With thermal capacities to handle both hot and cold liquids, this tumbler is a do-it-all solution to keep drinks at the right temperatures while on the move. It's also dishwasher safe for easy cleaning, according to the brand.

Is it a rimmed plate? Or is it an extra-wide bowl? That's the beauty of dinner bowls — they can be simultaneously both, which is just right for soupy pastas and grain bowls. Plus, the additional width and beautiful color helps create an Instagrammable spread.

With over 1,00 reviews and a nearly five-star rating average, this Ninja air fryer is a customer favorite. One reviewer gave some examples of how they use it for day-to-day dishes ranging "from dehydrating bananas to making cinnamon rolls and the most flakey butter salmon you’ll ever taste in your life."

Perfect for everything from hearty bowls of ramen to extra-large cups of hot chocolate, this soup mug can do it all. For less than $3, it's also a great affordable dorm hack for college students tight on storage space.

More Target shopping guides: