Target is running a major denim sale — shop jeans, shorts and more, from $11

Don't let this midsummer heat deceive you — chillier days are right around the corner, which means your fall closet will be needing some love sooner rather than later. And if you've been waiting for an opportunity to score some deals on fall staples, you're in luck: This week, Target is running a major denim sale with 30% off hundreds of styles through July 29.

Target jeans have a bit of a cult following, thanks to the range of affordable and flattering styles offered from brands such as Universal Thread and Wild Fable, so this sale is a great opportunity to save even further on best-selling skinny jeans, trendy flares and more. We also found discounts on denim jackets, skirts and overalls, and jean shorts as low as $11.

We don't recommend waiting to grab your favorites — stock will fly off the shelves as back-to-school shopping ramps up. Below, shop 17 top deals on Target jeans and other denim styles.

Target jeans sale

Look no further for that holy grail, everyday pair of jeans! Many reviewers love the quality at such an affordable price point. "I get so many compliments on these pants. They stretch out a little through the day so I could have probably gone down a size but I like the loose fit look," says one purchaser. "[These jeans] are perfect to go with sneakers or mules!"

While they're a must-have for any closet, actually shopping for skinny jeans can be a nightmare. If you find yourself constantly searching for a flattering (and not suffocating!) fit around the hips, try opting for this curvy version of Target's best-selling mid-rise skinnies.

Denim skirts have made a major fashion comeback this season. It's never too late to get in on the trend, and we recommend grabbing this cute number while it's on sale.

Target is here to prove that jean shorts don't have to be uncomfortable — especially this pair. The cotton-blend fabric also includes spandex, meaning these shorts are designed to stretch with you for all day, comfortable wear. The best part? Right now, they're under $11.

Luckily for us, denim jackets are also included during this sale! The subtle, chic striping and tailored fit make this one a go-to for any fall wardrobe — plus, it's just over $30.

Sick of uncomfortable buttons and stifling waistbands, but still want to rock your favorite denim jeans? Pull-on jeans are the answer — and these feature a stylish leg flare and chic dark wash. They're also fabricated with cotton and spandex for all-day comfort.

Featuring a fashionable paper-bag waistband and flattering tapered silhouette, these jeans will make the perfect statement addition to the classic (and always reliable) t-shirt and sneaker combo.

Gone are the days of settling for uncomfortable jeans in the name of fashion. Not only is this boyfriend-fit pair trendy yet timeless, but they also feature a mid-weight cotton fabrication for comfortable wear.

These vintage jeans are a certified editor favorite due to the rigid structure and high-rise cut. "I find the straight leg fit is super flattering and you can pair them with virtually any shoe since they’re cropped and hit right at the ankle," says NBC Select associate updates editor Zoe Malin. "I tuck fitted shirts into these jeans or pair them with long loose shirts year round. I own the medium blue color, which I love because of the extra seam that runs down the front of the leg. It adds a visual detail that makes the jeans look less plain."

Bootcut jeans make styling any outfit a total breeze — pair with a blouse and your favorite ankle boots for the perfect work 'fit, or throw on a t-shirt and sneakers for a casual day running errands. Plus, who doesn't love scoring quality jeans for under $20?

If there's one women's fashion trend that needs to go, it's faux front pockets. Thankfully, these cute cargo shorts defy the norm and have fully functional front pockets — and back ones as well! Reviewers recommend sizing up by one size for the most comfortable fit.

With more than 1,200 reviews and a 4.3-star average rating, these jeans are a much-loved staple of many Target shoppers. One reviewer raves that "the material is soft and has a good amount of stretch making them very comfortable to wear when running around playing with the kids." Grab a pair while they're under $20!

Flare is all the rage these days — and for good reason! The cut is effortlessly stylish and adds an extra 'oomph' to any outfit, whether it's a more casual day on the go or a dressy night out on the town.

Like it or not, a pair of high-rise skinnies are a year-long closet staple. The fit is timeless, flattering and can be worn for any occasion. According to the brand, the waistband has been redesigned for better back coverage and more comfortable wear. Trust us, you're going to want to grab a pair or two while they're discounted!

If this weather is any indication, you'll be needing some cute shorts for a while longer! Plus, they're perfect for those warmer fall days. According to the brand, these are fabricated with soft cotton and a bit of elastane for ultimate stretch and comfort. Pick from a variety of classic colors, such as light wash, medium wash and black.

If there's one thing we love at Shop TODAY, it's a do-it-all closet piece. Mix and match your favorite t-shirts, blouses and more to style under these short overalls for a different look with every wear. They're currently available in four different washes and varying distress levels.

Full length and high-rise? Yes, please! With a structured silhouette and tasteful distressing, these straight-cut jeans would pair great with a tucked blouse and low heels for an elevated, but casual feel.

"They’re so incredibly soft and I find them as comfortable as sweatpants," raves Malin. "These are fitted so they’re not overly loose or baggy looking, but there’s still room in the legs so the material doesn’t squeeze your legs."

