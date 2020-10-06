There's only a few days to score $10 off Prime Day — here's how

Shop TODAY was paid by Amazon to write this article. However, Shop TODAY editors worked independently to select both the topic and the products featured, without input from Amazon. Prime Day was created by Amazon which has an affiliate relationship with TODAY. Whenever you buy an Amazon product through our site, Amazon pays TODAY a small commission on that sale.

If you want to score savings on Amazon Prime Day, but also want to support small businesses, we’ve got good news: Prime members can save $10 off their entire Amazon Prime Day purchase if they shop from select small businesses through Oct.12.

With plenty of small businesses to choose from, we are highlighting five shops with cute products and inspirational stories that caught our eye. From homey, handmade coasters to witty T-shirts, here are some gift ideas and unique products you can shop from small businesses to save on Amazon Prime Day.

This multigenerational business started from a family knot shop in Old Mystic, Connecticut in 1957, according to the brand’s website. After taking over the business from his grandfather in 1996, Matt Beaudoin grew the business to include other artisans and opened a new storefront in Historic Downtown Mystic in 2015. Now, the shop sells quality, functional knot work pieces on its Amazon shop, as well as its brick and mortar storefront.

Tied from 100% cotton cords, these unique coasters add a beachy or nautical vibe to any room.

These traditional knot bracelets are made from sturdy cotton. Pick one up in one of five fall colors to match your favorite sweaters this autumn.

Started as a side hustle by one graphic designer in 2014, the Neighborgoods now sells cute, produce-inspired kitchen decor out of its brick-and-mortar store in Washington D.C. and its online shop on Amazon. Each dish towel, tote bag, notebook and apron brings a pop of color and a charming design to any kitchen.

Printed with water-based ink onto unbleached cotton, this perfect, fall dish towel welcomes you home with the saying “Hello Gourd-geous.”

A good tote bag makes any grocery run a little bit easier. With a gusseted bottom and reinforced stress points, this punny tote is as functional as it is cute!

Handmade in Chicago since 2003, Mojo spa creates cheeky beauty products inspired by colorful desserts. Sold out of its flagship store in the Wicker Park neighborhood of Chicago, the brand incorporates naturally-derived ingredients, herbal infusions, and real food into its products. Known as the “Willy Wonka of Beauty,” the brand’s founder started making beauty products from her own kitchen while working as a personal chef, according to the brand’s website.

Made with fresh citrus, peppermint, rosemary and lavender this sugar scrub is meant to gently exfoliate skin while waking you up in the morning.

This body butter is made with cocoa butter and grapeseed oil to hydrate the skin, rose pink clay to absorb extra impurities and a natural berry fragrance.

Moonlight Makers started with two moms building a website, creating unique printing designs and renovating a short bus to sell them from in Asheville, North Carolina, in 2015. Since then, the brand moved into a large studio in Asheville, its products are featured in over 500 stores and the owners opened an Amazon shop featuring its amusing designs.

A cheesy take on the classic Eurythmics song, this dish towel is sure to catch any brie-lover’s eye.

Love a good food pun? This might just be your new favorite tote. Who can resist the smiling okra wearing glasses?

Ruff House started from a small freelance business in 2009 based out of a spare bedroom in the owners’ house in Kansas. In 2015, they bought a vacated storefront in downtown Lawrence and created a “stationery boutique.” Now, the brand sells beautiful paper goods online as well as in its brick-and-mortar location.

We can always use little reminders to think positively, and this letterpress-printed journal reminds us that “there are always flowers for those who want to see them.”

There’s no time like the present to start recording your best recipes. Even though you can find recipes for pretty much anything online nowadays, there’s nothing like a traditional family-favorite.