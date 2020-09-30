How to support small businesses and save on Prime Day

Shop TODAY was paid by Amazon to write this article. However, Shop TODAY editors worked independently to select both the topic and the products featured, without input from Amazon. If you buy something through these links, Shop TODAY earns a commission on your purchases from our sponsor’s site.

With medical experts warning against crowded retail shops amid the global pandemic, people may be tempted to shop online. But, what if you want to support a small business that doesn’t have an e-commerce store?

With more and more small businesses opening online storefronts, it’s fairly easy to “shop small” from your own living room. Many of them actually turned to Amazon to continue selling merchandise.

The retailer hosts plenty of small business storefronts in one convenient landing page. Plus, Amazon is incentivizing Prime members to shop small during the next couple of weeks. Any Prime member who buys from select small businesses between Sept. 28 and Oct.12, will get $10 off their entire Amazon Prime Day purchases on Oct. 13 and 14.

So, if you want to support small businesses while shopping from the comfort of home, check out three brands that caught our eye on Amazon.

‘Tis the season for fall candles and warm cups of tea. Sweet Water Decor offers sleek, 100% soy candles in scents like pumpkin spice and autumn leaves. And, if you’re looking for a new mug to serve a nice warm tea, check out their line of galvanized steel mugs with cute sayings. We like the Pumpkin Spice mug because it truly channels fall vibes.

Run out of your favorite skincare essentials? Or just looking to treat yourself? Houston-based shop Minimo bases its skincare line on using natural ingredients to fight hyperpigmentation. The name “Minimo,” is a take on the “minimalist” approach to skin care, according to the brand’s website. From vitamin C serums to charcoal facial scrubs, Minimo offers plenty of options to outfit your own at-home spa.

There’s nothing quite like a nice cup of coffee in the morning to warm you up on a fall or winter day — family-owned Door County Coffee & Tea offers plenty of options. From autumn spice coffee to a classic, breakfast roast, all of their coffees are roasted in small batches right in Door County, Wisconsin. They also offer K-cups for those using single-serve coffee machines at home. The pumpkin spice K-cups will make any home smell like fall mornings.

