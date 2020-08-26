A dermatologist weighs in on the best skin care products for men

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Finding skin care products tailored to women isn't all that difficult. In fact, most beauty or grocery stores have an entire section catered to tackling common issues like aging, dry skin and hormone-driven acne.

While men and women can both use many of the same products, men's skin sometimes requires different ingredients to target certain issues. That's why TODAY asked dermatologist Dr. Angela Lamb to provide some insight into the world of men's skin care.

"Men's skin is thicker and facial muscles are thicker," Lamb told us. She said that a higher testosterone level increases oil production and that certain products are better at giving their skin a deep clean. Lamb also notes that her male patients continue to ask for simpler, more curated products that are easy to integrate into their routine.

Below, see her recommendations for the best men's skin care designed to tackle common issues.

Regimen 1

"Let's start with a combo pack from Kiehl's," Lamb said. "They give you a wash, scrub and moisturizer in a nice three-step process."

This kit is formulated to brighten dull skin while gently cleansing impurities. Lamb recommends this curated option because it's all-inclusive and beneficial for all skin types.

Lamb loves this product because it only takes about 10 minutes for a total hydration boost. The mask has a thick, gel-like texture that locks in moisture and delivers hydration.

Regimen 2

"A lot of men want something they can do in the shower," Lamb said. "This wash delivers that promise if you want to do the bare minimum."

The Jack Black all-over wash is crafted to clear skin of dirt and sweat without stripping it of moisture. The small bottles are also perfect for travel.

Lamb recommends using this lightweight combo from Bevel during the summer months. The face gel is infused with tea tree oil and vitamin C to help balance sensitive skin while reducing oiliness. You can use the serum to reduce the appearance of dark spots, acne and scarring.

If you're looking to keep your skin moisturized without clogging your pores, this lotion is for you. The Brickell Men's Daily Essential Face Moisturizer is formulated with green tea, hyaluronic acid and aloe vera to provide anti-aging benefits and hydration to the skin.

It's also Lamb's favorite moisturizer for the cooler weather.

Regimen 3

This face wash is soap-free and hypoallergenic. It's designed to deep-clean your skin without completely stripping it of natural oils. Lamb also says it's particularly fantastic for combination skin.

"As skin ages, its structure is weakened, encouraging loss of elasticity and wrinkles," Lamb said. "This powerful serum instantly leaves skin looking healthier."

She says that with regular use, your skin can feel stronger, more elastic and you may even see a reduction in deep lines and wrinkles.

Lamb loves that this face scrub cleans a bit deeper to lift away dead skin cells and clear your pores. With continued use, you should see fresher and smoother skin.

The La Roche-Posay Hydraphase Intense Light Face Moisturizer is Lamb's pick for a nighttime facial lotion. The product is designed to deliver immediate and long-lasting hydration that's especially perfect for the cooler and drier months of the year.

