This Amazon shower shelf organized my bathroom — and turned it into a spa

Whenever I watch TikTok videos, I inevitably swipe up and see an ambitious TikToker revamping their shower by hanging a spray of eucalyptus in hopes of giving their bathroom a spa-like vibe.

The eucalyptus is supposed to release essential oils and turn the shower into a full aromatherapy experience. Many on the social media app claim the vapors from the plant help with everything from congestion to relaxation. And more than the calming benefits, it just looks nice. Several shared stunning before and after photos of their newly greened showers, the eucalyptus hanging down from the perfect gathering of farmhouse twine.

I was ready for all of those things, but I had one important question: How do I hang eucalyptus from my shower head when I've already got a shower caddy there?

Enter TikTok user @kimsterrrs, who once shared a video showing herself “upgrade” her shower by removing her old caddy and replacing it with a set of adhesive shelves — I was intrigued.

After doing some research, I found the Kincmax Shower Caddy Bathroom Shelf on Amazon and was impressed with its reviews. Around 27,000 people have given the shelf a five-star rating, and at $17, it seemed worth a try. I quickly added the polished silver set to my cart and checked out.

What is the Kincmax Shower Shelf?

The Kincmax shower shelf promises to be a "premium stainless steel shelf" that shouldn't tarnish, rust or fade over time. The quality and shine should remain no matter the amount of showers you take — all while remaining intact with your wall.

It also promises to be incredibly practical in every aspect, especially when it comes to draining. You'll notice there are thin stainless steel bars at the bottom of the shelf. This is to hold up your items and make sure that water drains properly.

So with all of that in mind, I quickly took down my old shower caddy and went to work when the shelf arrived.

Courtesy Terri Peters

Why I like it

It's not complicated to set-up

The stainless steel shelves come with adhesive panels and four metal hooks, which hang on the front of the shelves and hold things like loofahs and shower brushes.

The adhesive panels, which have three plastic hooks across to affix the shelves to, stuck easily to my shower walls. Although the instructions recommend waiting 12 hours before adding the shelves to the adhesive stripes, I went for it right away. I adhered the panels side-by-side, below my shower head and snapped each shelf into place.

Courtesy Terri Peters

It can hold up a good amount of weight

After piling in my shampoos and body washes and hanging sponges from the hooks, I waited to see if the shelves would hold. I was incredibly impressed to see that they did. But the brand does note that the shelf can hold up to 20 pounds, so this makes the shelf great if you're sharing a bathroom with someone else or own a lot of products.

Next, it was time to head to the grocery store for some eucalyptus, which I rolled with a rolling pin to better release the natural oils, and tied with twine — pretty enough, it would make any TikToker proud. I hung it up and started my shower, and could not believe the fragrant eucalyptus steam that filled my bathroom.

If you can't find fresh eucalyptus at your local grocery store, check your florist or see the option below.

What to consider

Not only did the shelves stick to the wall perfectly and allow me to make room for the eucalyptus, but they also just look better than my previous shower caddy. My shower feels more organized and the fresh eucalyptus scent fills my bathroom and bedroom constantly.

And it is no secret that the adhesive holds the shelf up pretty well. But reviews note that it can be too strong when you're removing it, so make sure to have the proper tools in hand for when you do.

In my opinion, I find it worth it. Plus, a fresh-smelling shower and a more visually appealing way to organize it? I'll take it!