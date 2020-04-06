Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

It's finally April, which means Sephora's annual spring sale is right around the corner! Now is the perfect time to stock up on your favorites or finally treat yourself to that splurge-worthy product you've been eyeing.

The Spring Savings Event will be available to all members of Sephora's free Beauty Insider rewards program, and the discount depends on your membership status. Rouge members (customers who spend over $1,000 in a year) get 20% off their entire purchase from April 17 through May 1, while VIB members (customers who have spent more than $350 a year) get 15% off from April 21 through April 29. Insider members (those who spend under $350 in a year) get 10% off from April 23 through April 27.

No matter which level you are, just use the code SPRINGSAVE at checkout to score your discount!

If you need some help deciding what to pick, TODAY editors have shared what they'll be stocking up on and finally trying out once the sale begins.

Skin care picks

Both an eye cream and concealer, this treatment combines the job of two products into one. Our associate commerce editor Daniel Boan loves how easy and fast it is to apply, especially for days when he's on-the-go.

"This is stuff is pure magic — it's an eye cream and a concealer in one!" Boan told us. "To use, you simply apply it with your finger like an eye cream, then lightly pat it in like a concealer. It blends effortlessly (seriously, it only takes about 10 seconds to apply) and provides just the right amount of coverage for natural makeup days, or when you want something you can throw on before heading out the door."

This lightweight formula was designed to hydrate and leave the face with a natural glow. TODAY's audience development coordinator Halle Proper has been using this for a year now and loves the feel of it.

"When I find a skin-care product that I love, it’s impossible for me to switch it up," Proper told us. "I’ve been using this Sephora cream for over a year now and love how it feels. It’s lightweight but hydrating for my dry skin and doesn’t leave my face feeling oily after use."

These anti-aging peels contain five acids that help with reducing dullness, uneven texture, pores and dark spots.

Our senior commerce editor Adrianna Brach is obsessed with them and loves how it leaves her with a smoother complexion.

"I've been using this product for years and my skin can't get enough," Brach told us. "I can notice a difference when I don't use these! I use it two to three times a week to maintain a smooth complexion and boost my skin's radiance. I would recommend this to anyone — it's a total game-changer!"



Looking to give your pores a deep clean? This mask from Origins claims to give you cleaner and clearer pores in less than a week!

TODAY's commerce editorial assistant Camryn La Sala can't get enough of this mask and loves how affordable it is.

"I’m always trying out various face masks, but this is one that I’ve repurchased over and over again," La Sala said. "It really does clear your skin, unclog your pores and you really can’t beat the price point for such a great quality product."

Created for redness-prone skin, this cleanser seeks to calm irritation and maintain moisture.

Proper says the cleanser has helped even out her skin tone, so she'll definitely be stocking up.

"This Clinique cleanser has been a staple in my skin-care routine for the past few months," Proper said. "I have pretty clear skin, but my cheeks are a little rosy. I bought this cleanser to help with any discoloration and have loved it so far!"

Using colloidal oatmeal, this moisturizer aims to provide instant hydration and was created for all skin types. La Sala uses it daily and considers it her go-to.

"This is my go-to daily moisturizer, so I’m restocking," La Sala said. "It’s super lightweight, can be worn on the face or body and is great for dry, itchy skin."

Makeup picks

With 50 shades to choose from, this brand looks to provide the perfect match for any skin tone. The foundation was designed to give a matte finish while providing medium to full coverage.

TODAY commerce analyst Amanda Smith loves how long-lasting it is and considers it her go-to foundation.

"It lasts the whole day and since it comes in 50 shades, I was able to find the perfect one for me," Smith said. "Plus, it was a 2018 Allure Best of Beauty winner and has over 620,000 likes on Sephora, so I know it's a great product."

Made with natural ingredients including coconut oil, cupuaçu and açaí, this lip butter was made to leave lips feeling soft. It is also free of any parabens and phthaltates.

Boan loves its long-lasting qualities and believes the results it produces are worth the splurge.

"This is the first lip balm I've actually used all the way up before losing it or getting bored," Boan said. "The cupuaçu butter base is so hydrating and leaves my lips silky smooth. I was nervous to spend $18 on a lip balm, but it is worth every single penny. Not only does it last for hours, but it smells like vanilla caramel goodness."

Hair care picks

Sleep silk pillowcases were created to allow the skin to easily glide — rather than tug — throughout the night. It even aims to help your hair by reducing split ends and calming frizz.

Smith can't wait for the sale so that she can finally splurge on this luxurious pillowcase.

"I've always wanted a Slip pillowcase, but at $85 I have never pulled the trigger," Smith said. "Now that it's on sale, I can finally sleep on silk just like Cindy Crawford!"

If you're seeking a hydrating hair treatment, this nourishing mask will aim to repair your locks in as little as five minutes. Featuring natural ingredients like rosehip oil, argan oil, collagen and silk, it was designed to help damaged hair return to its natural shine.

Proper has been eyeing this hair mask and is taking advantage of the sale to test it out.

"I’ve been eyeing this conditioning hair mask for a while because it has over 2,000 reviews," Proper told us. "Now that it’s on sale, there’s no better time to give it a try! My hair is naturally very straight but dry, so I’m hoping this gives it some shine!"

