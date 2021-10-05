Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Fall is finally here, which means the holiday season is just around the corner. It also means the shopping rush is about to begin — and it seems like the beauty sales are already in full swing. We caught Amazon's first-ever Beauty Haul event yesterday and we just happened to stumble upon a sale from Sephora that secretly launched on Friday: The retailer's Oh Hair Yeah! event.

Every day through Oct. 10, Sephora shoppers will have the chance to snag up to 50% off top-rated hair care products. You'll find discounts on everything from shampoos and conditioners to styling tools and serums from brands like DevaCurl and Drybar. For hair enthusiasts, this is everything.

Similar to Sephora's Oh Snap! sale, which took place in September, shoppers only have 24 hours to scoop up the deal of the day before the next assortment of products go live. While you can only add two of the same item to your cart at once, you can take advantage of free shipping on your order when you use the code FREESHIP at checkout.

Regardless of how much effort you put into your hair routine, you don't want to miss the chance to save on some of the best products for your tresses (or a potential gift ahead of the holidays).

Though we don't know exactly what will be on sale until the day-of, Sephora is giving a visual preview of some of the items for certain dates, so we rounded them up below. Keep scrolling for a glimpse on the beauty must-haves that you can expect to save on before the end of the week.

Sephora 'Oh Hair Yeah!' sale 2021

Oct. 5, 2021

This 2020 Allure Best of Beauty winner works on all hair types and helps prevent color-treated hair from fading, while also giving your locks a little bit of shine (20%, to be exact), thanks to "predictive power" that recognizes how thick your hair is. Both the black and white editions are on sale today for $174.

Sometimes your scalp needs a little extra love outside of shampooing and conditioning. This scrub from Christophe Robin doubles as a shampoo and gives your scalp a deeper clean, helping to detoxify hair and break down product buildup. It's safe for color-treated hair and can also help relieve itchy scalps.

Oct. 6, 2021

For curls that are prone to frizz and could use some moisture, this mild cleanser can help. It's suitable for straight, wavy, coily and curly hair and is made with DevaCurl's "lightweight moisture-preserving blend," that works to soften and define curls.

The follow-up to the Low-Poo Cleanser, this conditioner hydrates and detangles hair. It's a lightweight cream formula with a clean scent that further removes buildup and makes curls look healthy again.

A 2021 Allure Best of Beauty winner, this refresher spray is another essential for curly hair. It does double-duty by acting as a pre-styling and re-styling spray, but its coconut scent might make you want to use it every day.

Oct. 7, 2021

This vegan shampoo is derived from coconut and has a "honey-like texture," according to the brand. It's suitable for all hair types but anyone with an oily scalp will benefit from its gentle cleansing capabilities. Standout ingredients include coconut water, sugar beet extract and aloe vera enzymes, which nourish the hair and promote growth and moisture.

Damaged hair will benefit from this hydrating conditioner that is made with hair-loving ingredients such as baobab protein, murumuru butter and marine collagen. The formula deposits active botanicals onto the hair cuticle, which helps to fix damage and repair split ends.

Anyone that wants a bit of volume in their hair this winter will appreciate this multitasking spray. It not only thickens hair from root to tip, but it also helps reduce breakage and promotes hair growth. It's a light and non-greasy formula that is safe for keratin- and color-treated hair.

Oct. 8, 2021

Want volume without applying extra product? These curl-enhancing rollers can be used on fine, medium and thick hair to boost body and shine. Each roller is wrapped in soft velvet and heats up quickly to deliver salon-worthy waves in minutes.

You don't have to trek all the way to the salon to get a Drybar-worthy blowout anymore! This powerful dryer is tiny enough for travel but strong enough to deliver the results you want on the everyday, regardless of your hair type. It's made with ionic technology, which helps to increase shine, reduce frizz and cut down on drying time for easy styling.

If you don't want to use a scalp scrub, a hair rinse is another effective way to remove impurities. This vegan rinse from dpHUE uses apple cider vinegar to seal the hair cuticle, while lavender extract cleanses your locks, so you can enjoy a fresh feel without stripping your hair of its natural oils.

Oct. 9, 2021

A trusty serum like this one can help support your hair health in the winter, so you can walk out the door each day with a little bit of shine. This Better Not Younger formula is not only anti-aging, but also supports hair growth and scalp strength.

Regardless of your hair type, conditioner is not to be overlooked. It plays a vital role in restoring the health of your hair, and this top-rated formula from Verb has over 18,000 "loves" from Sephora community members. It tackles dullness and frizz, leaving you with hydrated and smooth tresses.

Oct. 10, 2021

Dry shampoos are perfect for a quick refresh after the gym or a hack to get some extra volume in your hair. This one from Living Proof is loved for its light formula and cleansing power that makes hair feel fresh all day.

Color-treated hair needs extra care, so applying a treatment mask once in a while can help give it the nourishment it needs. Pureology's superfood mask is made with avocado and coconut oil, which can moisturize and nourish color-treated tresses, while also make them feel soft to the touch.

Spritz this styling mist onto clean, towel-dried hair before blow-drying to give it some extra body and shine without weighing it down.

