Score major discounts on your hotel stay with these Black Friday deals

When people shop for Black Friday deals, they typically head to popular retailers to find the hottest tech items, clothing pieces or discounted toys. Although these types of items gain the most attention, you can also find deals on travel that boast some of the best prices of the year.

Mark Ellwood, contributing editor at Condé Nast Traveler, joined the TODAY crew to discuss how you can save on booking a hotel with little effort. In addition, he shared some exclusive resorts that are offering Black Friday discounts that will draw the attention of any travel guru.

See Ellwood's tips on how to book, and check out the hot hotel deals by reading below.

How to find good hotel travel deals:

Download an app

Download an app like HotelTonight to score some amazing in-app deals. By entering the code HTDEAL25, you can save 25% on your next hotel stay booked on either December 2 or December 3. You have to use the app to get this deal.

Visit a specialty travel website

The hospitality group called "Generator" helps you book affordable travel stays across Europe and the U.S. The site spans 14 different properties and this Black Friday, you can get 20% off your booking. This offer is valid when you book from November 9 to March 28.

If you're planning planning on traveling anytime from December 2- March 28, you are eligible to receive 30% off your purchase. Just be sure to book from Black Friday until Cyber Monday.

Book a room and experience in one

Located in eight U.S. states, 21C Museum Hotels offers a neat way to stay at your destination. By offering guests the ability to book their trip at a hotel-museum hybrid, the hotels provide entertainment along with pleasant accommodation.

On Friday, you can save 21% off a room rate at any of the 21C locations. This deal ends at 11:59PM on Sunday.

Black Friday Hotel Deals

Trip Advisor

This oceanfront luxury resort beams of beauty, romance and relaxation. During your stay, you can enjoy the beach views from Kimball's Kitchen restaurant, the hip Sandbar or from one of the balconies situated off of some of the available rooms.

Want to reach the next level of calm on your trip? Visit the salon and spa where you can receive a variety of nail and hair services.

Want to reach the next level of calm on your trip? Visit the salon and spa where you can receive a variety of nail and hair services.

Sanderling Resort Black Friday Deal:

Score 25% off all 2020 reservations with no minimums required if you book through April 30. Keep in mind that if you book over Labor Day Weekend, you must opt for a four night minimum stay. Depending on your time of booking, you can get up to $224 off your stay.

Trip Advisor

Visit quaint Cooperstown, New York, for a weekend getaway with a small-town feel. Located in what is called "America's Most Perfect Village," the Cooperstown Inn offers guests a variety of amenities. Dine in the elegant breakfast room and enjoy coffee, treats and pastries before heading out for the day.

Situated just a few minutes away, hotel guests are welcome to access the fitness room, heated outdoor pool, tennis courts and 18-hole golf course.

Cooper Inn Black Friday Deal:

If you book from November 29 to December 18, you can enjoy special rates starting at just $89 per night. Your stay has to be arranged from January 2-March 31, but if you can find time to travel this time of year, you'll see savings of 30%.

Trip Advisor

If you're stuck in a cold-weather climate and dreaming about a weekend of paradise, look no further than this luxurious island located in San Diego, California. The Paradise Point Resort is located on a 44-acre island that includes five swimming pools, a marina, beach bonfire pits and an award-winning spa.

If you're looking for some activity to keep you busy, you can enroll in surf lessons or ride jet skis across the bay.

Paradise Point Resort and Spa Black Friday Deal:

If you book your stay directly from the site, you can receive up to 40% off BAR (which starts at $189) for stays from December 2, 2019- September 30, 2020. Simply use the code CYBER20 when making a reservation.

Trip Advisor

Amid the lights and bustle of South Beach lies the Mondrian South Beach hotel — a relaxing getaway from your day-to-day life. The building, designed by a revolutionary Dutch designer, is filled with multiple room options including luxurious bay-view suites and studio accommodations.

You'll also find and a deluxe spa with a variety of services and fitness center to top off your stay. Every Saturday and Sunday, the hotel invites guests to the Sundance Pool Series — a fun-filled day of drink specials and music — to make it feel like a total escape.

Mondrian South Beach Black Friday Deal:

Typically, room rates start at $185 per night at the Mondrian hotel — but this Black Friday you can receive 50% off your stay if you visit from December 1, 2019- June 30, 2020. In addition, you'll get 25% off of all food, beverage and spa services. Just make sure you book with code PRCYBER.

Trip Advisor

When you arrive at a Dream hotel location, you're in for way more than just an overnight stay. Dining, fun events, nightlife and a totally unique experience are all in store — and at a short walk from the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Nashville location is truly a venue you won't forget.

The building was created by the award-winning interior design firm Meyer Davis Studio, so the entire hotel has special details and vibrant colors throughout.

Dream Nashville Black Friday Deal:

All Dream Hotel locations across the U.S. are offering nine days of deals starting on November 27. When you book with the promo code CYBER, you can receive up to 50% off future stays.

