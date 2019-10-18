TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like!TODAY is not being paid to highlight these sales and deals, but just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every sale and deal product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Until recently, people would head directly to a large retailer like Target or Walmart to stock up on household essentials.

Sure, you'll find good prices at most of these places, but the process of trekking to the store, scouring the aisles and loading bulky products into your car isn't always a task worth raving about.

We're here to tell you that your days of planning a laborious trip to your go-to store are over thanks to Amazon — and right now, you can take advantage of a rare but incredible deal on dozens of household items.

Chose three eligible items to receive $10 off your order. No coupon code needed. Amazon

If you head to the site, you can save $10 instantly when you buy three eligible items. Simply add them to your cart, head to checkout and see final price of your order drop.

You can find a pack of highly-rated laundry pods for a fraction of the price, or a bulk pack of toilet paper for a discount that's hard to pass up. You're bound to need these items at some point in time, and since this sale wont last long we recommend heading to the site soon.

Check out some of the items eligible for this amazing deal below.

Laundry

Buy this and 2 additional eligible items to receive $10 your total purchase.

If you're always in a hurry or constantly have kids running around the house, doing laundry can be a bit of a hassle. These pods cut down on the time and effort required to do a load.

* Buy this and 2 additional eligible items to receive $10 your total purchase.

These fresh-scented beads will leave your clothes smelling clean for days. This "Lush" one has a lavender tone to it, but the beads also come in "Fresh," "Tide Original," "Active Fresh," and "April Fresh."

* Buy this and 2 additional eligible items to receive $10 your total purchase.

Though dryer balls are starting to gain some serious traction, it's probably a good idea to keep some regular dryer sheets in the house as well. This 240-count pack will last for a while — meaning you won't have to stock up again for a while.

* Buy this and 2 additional eligible items to receive $10 your total purchase.

After a while, old towels, sheets or sweatshirts get that stale smell that's hard to get out. Add this laundry sanitizer to your load in addition to detergent to make your worn-out items look and smell like new.

* Buy this and 2 additional eligible items to receive $10 your total purchase.

Protect your darks with this Oxi Clean laundry booster. It's made with anti-fade technology that will keep your bright colors vibrant and your darks from lightening over time.

Paper Products

* Buy this and 2 additional eligible items to receive $10 your total purchase.

Okay, no one likes to go to the store to buy toilet paper, but you're going to have to stock up at some point in time. You can save 24% immediately, and also save an additional $10 on your order when you add three eligible items to your cart.

* Buy this and 2 additional eligible items to receive $10 your total purchase.

This 24-pack of Cottonelle toilet paper has the same wavy clean ripple you know and love. The bundle contains 24 mega rolls (totaling 96 regular rolls) so it's sure to take you through a couple months.

Cleaning Essentials

* Buy this and 2 additional eligible items to receive $10 your total purchase.

These Swiffer Wetjet pads can be used on tile, marble, wood and more. Make sure you have a Swiffer that works with these specific pads before you buy.

* Buy this and 2 additional eligible items to receive $10 your total purchase.

Need cleaning pads that are safe for un-waxed, un-oiled or specialty-finished wood floors? Check out these Bona Express disposable pads for under $9.

* Buy this and 2 additional eligible items to receive $10 your total purchase.

Clean hard to reach places with this highly-rated Swiffer duster. The starter kit comes with a 6-foot extendable duster and four heavy-duty refills so that you won't have to get more from the store for a while.

* Buy this and 2 additional eligible items to receive $10 your total purchase.

The Swiffer Wetjet is an awesome cleaning tool that will make your floors clean enough to eat off of (although eating off your floor might not be the best idea). These Febreeze-scented refills cut down on the cost of buying individual refill packs every time you run out of solution.

* Buy this and 2 additional eligible items to receive $10 your total purchase.

We adore our pets, but we don't adore the amount of hair that ends up around the house. These pads work extra hard to trap and lock dirt thanks to the 3D fibers on the surface.

For more items in included in the sale, head over to the Amazon Health and Personal Care section and stock up before popular items run out!

