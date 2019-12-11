Save on brands like Adidas and North Face with these TODAY-exclusive deals

Our editors take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
No matter what time of year it is, everyone loves a good deal. From clothes to shoes to tech, nothing beats the feeling of knowing you scored the best price on gifts for your loved ones — or for yourself!
That's why here at Shop TODAY, we work to get you the best deals possible. Check out some of these deals that are exclusive for TODAY readers from brands like Adidas, The North Face and La Perla.
North Face Denali Big Kids Style Jacket
The Denali jacket is a North Face classic, and these kids' sizes are perfect for winter. The fleece material will keep them warm as temperatures begin to drop. Pair with a hoodie for additional warmth!
North Face Mcmurdo Big Kids Style Down Jacket
Snag this jacket at 50% off for colder days. It's coated with waterproof protection so it'll last through snow and rain — keeping kids dry throughout the winter. And if that isn't enough to convince you, it has four pockets.
North Face Gym Sack
Whether you're a morning or night gym-goer, this bag makes it easy to store everything you need for the day in one place. Now in a larger size with new compartments, you won't have to worry about losing anything at the bottom of your bag anymore.
Stuff We Love
Adidas Kumacross 2.0 Sunglasses
These athletic sunglasses are perfect to protect your eyes and vision while you take on your favorite winter activities.
Adidas Tempest Sunglasses
These are a more modern take on athletic eyewear. They're made with a no-slip fit so you can be sure they'll stay snug on your face as you hit the slopes.
Jack Spade Morton/S Sunglasses
Save over $140 on these Jack Spade sunglasses. These are designed in a classic aviator frame and are available in three different colors.
La Perla Dress
This dress meets at the intersection of cute and comfortable. The front twist adds a playful element to the piece.
La Perla 2Piece Bikini Set
Now that it's getting colder out, it's the perfect time to stock up on summer pieces! Get a head start on your bathing suit shopping and save 70% on this two-piece bikini set.
La Perla Cotton Beach Dress
This cotton dress can double as a beach coverup or just a casual summer dress! Pair with white sandals and accented jewelry to make it your own.
