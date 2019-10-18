At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
From trendy wedges to casual-chic sneakers, the Duchess of Cambridge has one of the most enviable shoe collections around. While she's been known to reach for luxurious high-end heels from time to time, she's not afraid to step out in some surprisingly accessible brands that may already be in your own closet.
During the last day of her royal tour of Pakistan, the former Kate Middleton wore a chic pair of suede pumps by J. Crew while at the Lahore airport.
The best part — they're currently 25% off when you use the code BUNDLEUP at checkout! According to style blog Kate's Closet, the design is listed as "Lucie" on J. Crew's site, while Zappos has them listed as "Colette."
J. Crew Lucie Pumps
Stuff We Love
The sleek beige pumps feature a cutout design on the side that extends out into a classic pointed toe. It also features a 2.5-inch heel for a subtle look that seems perfect for everyday wear.
The Duchess of Sussex has also been spotted in J. Crew, so it looks like the brand is becoming a go-to for the royals.
According to Hello, the duchess paired the shoes with a cream kurta by Elan and white trousers. While we usually see Kate carrying a small handbag or clutch, she switched up her style by going for a strikingly large tote by Smythson.
Kate and Prince William then spent the last day of their royal tour visiting Islamabad’s Army Canine Centre, where the couple had the chance to take the centre's dogs through an agility training course.
That's quite a way to end their eventful royal tour!
