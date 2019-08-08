At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
The Duchess of Cambridge is known for her glamorous royal wardrobe filled with designer dresses and glamorous heels, but on Thursday she proved her athletic gear is just as stylish.
The former Kate Middleton stepped out for the King's Cup sailing regatta and showed off a more casual style than usual. Not only was she sporting a perfectly tousled ponytail, but Twitter account What Kate Wore spotted that the duchess was also wearing an affordable pair of sneakers by New Balance.
New Balance Women's 611v1 Cross Trainer
Kate opted for the brand's 611v1 Cross Trainer in a light shade of gray, which perfectly matched her gray and black sailing ensemble.
Based on the product's description, it looks like the duchess values comfort when choosing the perfect sneakers. The 611v1 Cross Trainer features a memory sole insert for extra padding, while the upper portion's mesh fabric allows for extra breathability.
The duchess paired the shoes with black shorts and a gray waterproof jacket, which Footwear News reports is the $155 Team Softshell Jacket by Gill. The sleek yet practical jacket has a fleece lining that probably came in handy when trying to stay warm while out on the open water.
Gill Women's Team Sotftshell Jacket
This isn't the first time the duchess has reached for New Balance when dressing down — she opted for the brand's Fresh Foam Cruz sneakers in a deep shade of navy blue during a visit to the Irish Football Association in February.
New Balance Fresh Foam Cruz v2 Nubuck
The Fresh Foam Cruz design also includes breathable mesh fabric and thick soles, so it seems like Kate definitely prefers to keep her feet well cushioned during her athletic adventures.
Bon voyage!
For more royal style recommendations, check out:
- Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton wear the perfect summer dresses at polo match
- We found the $26 beauty product Kate Middleton carries in her purse
- The $7 skin care secret Meghan Markle keeps on her nightstand
- Kate Middleton re-wore her favorite sneakers — and they're surprisingly affordable
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!