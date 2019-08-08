Kate opted for the brand's 611v1 Cross Trainer in a light shade of gray, which perfectly matched her gray and black sailing ensemble.

Kate opted for a sleek and comfortable pair of New Balance sneakers. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Based on the product's description, it looks like the duchess values comfort when choosing the perfect sneakers. The 611v1 Cross Trainer features a memory sole insert for extra padding, while the upper portion's mesh fabric allows for extra breathability.

The Duchess of Cambridge also sported a perfectly tousled ponytail. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The duchess paired the shoes with black shorts and a gray waterproof jacket, which Footwear News reports is the $155 Team Softshell Jacket by Gill. The sleek yet practical jacket has a fleece lining that probably came in handy when trying to stay warm while out on the open water.

This isn't the first time the duchess has reached for New Balance when dressing down — she opted for the brand's Fresh Foam Cruz sneakers in a deep shade of navy blue during a visit to the Irish Football Association in February.

The Fresh Foam Cruz design also includes breathable mesh fabric and thick soles, so it seems like Kate definitely prefers to keep her feet well cushioned during her athletic adventures.

