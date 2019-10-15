Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, has been rocking one gorgeous look after another in Pakistan.

The former Kate Middleton just began a five-day royal tour of the country with Prince William, and so far, she has been choosing outfits in rich, vibrant colors.

Prince William kept things more casual in dark trousers and a button-up shirt. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

In a respectful nod to style norms in the region, she recently wore a bright blue shalwar kameez, a traditional ensemble that includes a tunic layered over coordinating leggings or pants.

She accessorized with tan flats, drop earrings and her signature blowout.

The elegant, loose-fitting ensemble looked like a comfortable choice for their visit to the Margalla Hills National Park in Islamabad, Pakistan’s capital.