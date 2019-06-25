Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is embracing the warmer weather!

The 37-year-old looked beautiful in a breezy, paisley-print dress at a Royal Photographic Society workshop earlier today. The duchess' hair — with bouncy, shiny curls — was on point, as usual.

The perfect summer outfit! Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The former Kate Middleton broke out a familiar pair of shoes to complete her summery look, opting for nude Castaner wedges.

We'll take a pair, please! UK Press via Getty Images

We most recently spotted the mother of three rocking these chic shoes last month at the Chelsea Flower Show.

It's a royal repeat. AFP/Getty Images

And the wedges seem to be a family favorite. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, recently also wore a similar pair from the brand on a trip to Australia last year.

The former Meghan Markle also appears to be a fan of the wedges. Joel Carrett / EPA

Adorable outfit aside, the former Kate Middleton visited the photography workshop for a very special reason. Earlier today, Queen Elizabeth II announced she will be passing on her patronage of The Royal Photographic Society, one of the world's oldest photography societies, to the duchess.

Photography is one of the duchess' passions. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

And it's pretty appropriate, too, since photography is a longtime passion of the duchess, who also has a degree in art history from St. Andrews University. Just last fall, The 37-year-old was on hand to celebrate the opening of a photography center at London's Victoria and Albert Museum, another one of her patronages. She also works closely with the National Portrait Gallery.

This morning's photography workshop was co-hosted by another of the duchess' patronages, Action for Children, and she got some fun one-on-one time practicing her camera skills with local children.

In addition to her work with the arts, the Duchess of Cambridge holds several other causes close to her heart, including mental health, addiction awareness and the outdoors. She also plays an active role in The Royal Foundation.

Philanthropy and fashion skills? The duchess really is multitalented!

Love the duchess' wedges? Score your own pair on Amazon!

Castañer Women's's Carina Espadrilles, $72-88, Amazon