At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

One key piece of the Duchess of Cambridge's beauty routine was revealed at Wimbledon in July — and it's probably more accessible than you'd think.

While watching one of the tennis matches, the former Kate Middleton was spotted searching through her bag and pulling out a tube of makeup.

Eagle-eyed fans and beauty aficionados were determined to identify the product, and Twitter fan account What Would Kate Do confirmed that they'd seen the Duchess using the Clarins Instant Light Natural Lip Perfector Gloss.

The gloss comes in several different shades, but fans thought that it was likely the Rose Shimmer shade, a universally flattering light pink tint.

If you're looking to channel the duchess's beauty look, you can pick up the Clarins gloss for 15% off at Macy's when you use the code "VIP" at checkout! The sale lasts until September 22.