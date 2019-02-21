Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Feb. 21, 2019, 6:52 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Kayla Boyd

The Duchess of Sussex has been out and about in New York for her baby shower this week — and it looks like she's leaving with an appropriate new bauble.

On Wednesday evening, the former Meghan Markle was spotted in cozy leggings and sneakers as she left to catch her flight back to the England. But, the one accessory that caught our attention was her delicate gold necklace.

The piece is apparently an 18-karat gold Jennifer Meyer necklace that says word "mommy," according to Hello! Magazine.

Jennifer Meyer Mommy Necklace , $850, Shopbop

The brand's website said the necklace was "made with love in Los Angeles," which makes it even more special for the California-born duchess.

A sliver of the duchess' gold necklace can be seen as she leaves her New York hotel. GC Images

Personalized jewelry is a fun way for any new mom to celebrate their journey into motherhood, and we've been seeing the trend grow in recent years. Plus, it makes a great baby shower gift!

If you're in the market for a new trinket, we found some more affordable personalized jewelry options that would be perfect for new moms (or anyone, really).

1. Acrylic Heart Pendant, $58, BaubleBar

This gorgeous necklace is one you'll want to wear everyday. You can customize the color of the heart and the chain and personalize it with your child's name or initials.

2. Custom Engraved Necklace, $19, Amazon

This nameplate necklace is cute and affordable. It's available in a gold, silver or rose gold finish. With 98 customer reviews, the necklace has a 4.5 star rating.

3. Birthstone Disc Bracelet, $130 and up, Posh Mommy

This bracelet is a great option because you can add your child's birthstone! You can customize the size of the disc and the style of the bracelet links, too.

4. Lock Initial Pendant Necklace, $36, BaubleBar

This gold pendant necklace features a sparkling letter. It's also delicate enough to be worn every day without feeling too blingy!

5. Custom Necklace with Birthstones and Name Charms, $45 and up, Amazon

This creative design allows you to add multiple names and stones for each child. It's elegant and a great option for moms with anywhere from 1 to 10 kids.

