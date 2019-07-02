Looking wonderful at Wimbledon!

The Duchess of Cambridge took in some tennis today at the famous tournament, and she came dressed to impress.

The former Kate Middleton opted for a classic color combo, sporting a chic white shirt dress with black detailing. Ever the fashionista, the duchess complemented her black buttons with a sassy bow belt and simple black pumps and also sported a black and purple bow on her lapel.

A classic color combo! Karwai Tang / Getty Images

She also added in a bit of summer fun with an adorable mini straw purse!

Summer style must have: mini purse. Karwai Tang / Getty Images

The stylish royal appeared animated as she enjoyed the tennis tournament on a beautiful sunny day.

Taking in tennis with friends. Karwai Tang / Getty Images

White seems to be the duchess' new go-to hue lately, and she's wowed us with several white frocks over the past few weeks.

White's her color! Getty file

It all started when the 37-year-old rocked this frilly white dress at a state dinner with President Trump and his delegation from the United States last month.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, walked into the state dinner in June with U.S. treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin. Victoria Jones / Getty Images

Soon after, she sported a sleek white coat dress with black and white detailing at Garter Day in England.

The Duchess of Cambridge was in stylish company at Garter Day on June 17. From left: Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Spain's Queen Letizia, the Netherlands' Queen Maxima, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and the duchess. Getty Images

The mother of three even rocked the color at Wimbledon last year while attending the tournament with the Duchess of Sussex.

The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex took in the sights and sounds of Wimbledon in 2018. Clive Mason / Getty Images

Of course, the duchess also loves a pop of color, and wore a bright, sunny yellow dress at Wimbledon last year on a date with husband Prince William.

Prince William and Duchess Kate wave to onlookers as they made their way to the royal box to watch a Wimbledon match in 2018. Karwai Tang / WireImage

There's still plenty of Wimbledon left this July, so we hope the duchess makes at least one more stylish appearance!