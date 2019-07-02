Looking wonderful at Wimbledon!
The Duchess of Cambridge took in some tennis today at the famous tournament, and she came dressed to impress.
The former Kate Middleton opted for a classic color combo, sporting a chic white shirt dress with black detailing. Ever the fashionista, the duchess complemented her black buttons with a sassy bow belt and simple black pumps and also sported a black and purple bow on her lapel.
She also added in a bit of summer fun with an adorable mini straw purse!
The stylish royal appeared animated as she enjoyed the tennis tournament on a beautiful sunny day.
White seems to be the duchess' new go-to hue lately, and she's wowed us with several white frocks over the past few weeks.
It all started when the 37-year-old rocked this frilly white dress at a state dinner with President Trump and his delegation from the United States last month.
Soon after, she sported a sleek white coat dress with black and white detailing at Garter Day in England.
The mother of three even rocked the color at Wimbledon last year while attending the tournament with the Duchess of Sussex.
Of course, the duchess also loves a pop of color, and wore a bright, sunny yellow dress at Wimbledon last year on a date with husband Prince William.
There's still plenty of Wimbledon left this July, so we hope the duchess makes at least one more stylish appearance!