Everyone's favorite royal fashionista, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, turns 37 years old today!

We've followed the former Kate Middleton's style for years now, and can never get enough of her relatable style and penchant for budget-friendly finds.

In honor of her birthday, we decided the best gift of all would be to share the duchess' style know-how and round up some of her most affordable fashion and beauty favorites. From jeans and sneakers to mascara and nail polish, these chic picks are royally approved and even better, they're totally reasonably priced!

Fashion

1. Superga Women's 2750 Cotu Sneaker, starting at $26, Amazon

See, royals are just like us: Sometimes, they like to keep it casual with a cool pair of kicks! These sneakers are a staple in Duchess Kate's wardrobe, and Princess Diana also sported a navy pair in the late '90s. Thanks to their breathable cotton fabric and rubber sole, these shoes are pretty great for a busy mom on the go. So, we can see why the busy mother of three loves them.

2. Skinny Ankle Pants, starting at $24, Gap

For a trip to visit the Eden Project in Cornwall with hubby Prince William, the trendsetter selected a printed pair of pants from the Gap, according to Insider. Her exact pair is sold out, but there are plenty of other fun options still for sale.

3. Sebago Women's Bala Slip-On Loafer, starting at $29, Amazon

Duchess Kate certainly adores a classic pump. But sometimes, she just wants to slip into a comfy boat shoe for a change. She's been spotted wearing this affordable pair, according to Romper, and it's nice to see that the royal's preferences are so versatile.

4. Z1975 Zippered Jeans, $26, Zara

For her first official event since son Prince Louis' birth, the duchess kept things casual, opting for a rain jacket, leather riding boots and some sassy zippered skinny jeans from Zara, according to Bustle. Naturally, the color she wore is sold out, but you can still nab a pair in a few other chic shades!

Beauty

1. Essie Nail Color - Ballet Slippers, $9, Dermstore

You aren't likely to see this fashionista rocking dark nail polish! She seems to adhere to the unspoken royal rule that requires royal women to stick to lighter nail hues. Of course, Duchess Meghan recently broke this rule, but the Duchess of Cambridge has found a neutral shade that works for her. Good Housekeeping spotted her wearing this cute, nude shade.

2. Lancôme Hypnôse Drama Instant Full Body Volume Mascara, $13, Nordstrom

Wondering how this beauty achieves the perfect wide-eyed look despite a hectic schedule? Looks like the royal relies on this volumizing mascara to create high impact, full body lashes. We'll take two, please!

3. Trilogy Certified Organic Rosehip Oil, $23, Amazon

Like any mother-to-be, the former Kate Middleton tends to switch up her beauty routine during her pregnancies. For instance, the duchess is rumored to have used this organic rosehip oil to fight fine lines and keep her skin hydrated while preparing for the arrival of her children, according to Us Weekly. The versatile oil features natural ingredients and is meant for all skin types, according to the brand.

4. AmazonBasics Washcloth, $16, Amazon

It's no secret that the duchess has a glowing complexion, but her simple trick to achieving such a youthful glow might just surprise you. Arabella Preston, Kate's makeup artist and the co-founder of natural skin care line Votary, recently revealed that the royal likes to cleanse her face using a terry washcloth. See, sometimes the best beauty tricks are the most simple ones!