When it comes to her royal wardrobe, the Duchess of Cambridge is typically known for her elegant evening gowns, flowy summer dresses and smart coatdresses.

However, the former Kate Middleton has also been known to switch up her royal style every now and then, and she did so in a big way during her latest appearance.

The duchess visited the National History Museum in London on Wednesday wearing one of her most casual-chic pieces yet — a trendy pair of green culottes.

According to People, she attended the museum to learn more about the Angela Marmont Centre for U.K. Biodiversity's efforts to protect wildlife.

InStyle reports that the duchess opted for a pair of relaxed culottes by Jigsaw. The pants are currently on sale for £89 ($108.80 USD), though the site does not ship to the U.S. at the moment. Middleton paired the pants with a plum Warehouse sweater and heels by Tod's, while a burgundy Chanel bag completed the look.

While her culottes may not be available for everyone to buy, we found a couple of other options that will help you achieve the style for even less.

These popular cropped pants by Grace Karin have over 800 positive reviews on Amazon — and they're only $26!

Asos currently sells a similar pair of green culottes, complete with a pleated design for an extra bit of flair.

Amazon also sells a flowing pair of palazzo pants with a similar silhouette. Plus, these have a beautiful bow detail at the waist to help set them apart.

These BCBG Max Azaria culottes are also a good match for her trendy shade of green — and they're currently on sale!

It looks like Middleton is making culottes one of the must-have trends of the fall season.

