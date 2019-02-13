Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Feb. 13, 2019, 9:51 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Chrissy Callahan

The Duchess of Cambridge sure knows how to make an entrance!

While attending the 100 Women in Finance gala dinner in London on Wednesday, the stylish royal turned heads in a gorgeous pink and cream V-neck gown that totally stole the show.

The 37-year-old paired her flowy Gucci gown with a matching rosy belt and clutch, and finished off the dreamy look with sparkly silver shoes fit for a princess.

Now that's how you make an entrance! Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Everyone's favorite royal fashionista wore her enviable locks in a loose, wavy half updo and opted for an understated makeup look that consisted of rosy cheeks and defined brows.

Pretty in pink! Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The former Kate Middleton is no stranger to stunning evening gowns. She recently wowed in a white one-shoulder gown at the BAFTA Awards. This time around, she just about outdid herself, though. The rosy color suits the duchess' complexion, and those delicate short sleeves perfectly frame her figure.

The annual event took place at the Victoria and Albert Museum, for which the duchess serves as a royal patron. Proceeds from the gala will benefit mental health initiatives related to young children, including The Mentally Healthy Schools website the duchess recently launched.

It was a pretty fashionable day for the mother of three. Earlier that morning she stepped out in a sassy tweed skirt suit for The Royal Foundation's Mental Health in Education conference.

The skirt suit of our dreams. TOBY MELVILLE / Reuters

Since returning to her royal duties after maternity leave last fall, the duchess has offered us plenty of fashionable moments, but she seems to have stepped up her game even more in recent months after celebrating her 37th birthday.

It's great news, really, because we just can't seem to get enough of her amazing style!