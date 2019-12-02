This wireless charger is a TODAY reader favorite — and it's 50% off

What is a wireless charging pad?

We all know that when it comes to tech, the easier-to-use the better, and wireless charging pads fit the bill.

Designed to be sleek and simple, wireless charging pads make charging your devices easy without the hassle of wires. Simply place your phone onto the pad, and it instantly begins to charge your phone. There’s also no need to remove your protective case, charging pads can charge through lightweight cases up to 3 mm thick. Better yet, wireless chargers also work with newer models of Apple Airpods for a super convenient charging experience.

Why should you buy one?

Though many charging pads were created and optimized for Apple products, these chargers are compatible with a variety of other devices including Samsung, LG, Sony and more — a feature that our TODAY Commerce Associate Amanda Smith loves about her charger.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

“I love my wireless charger because it works for all types of phones," Smith explained. "I have a work phone that's Apple and a personal phone that's an Android, and my wireless charger works on both! It's also great when friends come over and ask if you have a charger that matches their specific phone. I don't have every type of charger out there, but since most phones can be charged wirelessly now, I don't need to have a million cords.”

Amazon

This Belkin charger has over 1,000 glowing reviews that speak for themselves.

“This product is amazing,” one shopper wrote. “It has a very nice sleek design and it has rubber on the bottom and on the top to keep your phone from moving around. It has a nice light to show when it’s charging.”

"I have to say, I am in love with this thing though," another review raved. "Just set the phone down, and it starts charging automatically through my iPhone X case. No need to remove my case or buy a special case, which is awesome."

The Belkin charger is the one many TODAY readers have gravitated towards, but there are also other options available, like this Mophie model that's marked down to $19.99 for Cyber Monday.

The Mophie charger also has tons of positive reviews, with reviewers calling it an "excellent" option.

There's also this bestselling option from Anker, which includes a vertical stand for ease of use.

This is one of the most affordable models on Amazon, and it still has some pretty impressive reviews from over 2,000 customers.

There is no shortage of options out there — so pick the one that fits your budget and say goodbye to those pesky charging cables!

For more Cyber Monday deals, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!