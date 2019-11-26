The Ring Video Doorbell is down to its lowest price of the year

Here’s how it works: Whenever someone presses the doorbell or triggers the built-in motion sensors, the Ring sends an alert to your phone, tablet or computer. With the option to stream live video and audio, you can see, speak to and hear any visitors through the built-in microphone and speakers. It even uses infrared technology to capture video at night. It’s also compatible with all Alexa Echo devices for hands-free home monitoring.

While the Ring Doorbell 2 has a lot of the same tech features introduced in the original Ring Doorbell, the new version offers a clearer image with improved 1080HD video and has an easy-to-charge removable battery that lasts substantially longer than the old version. It also comes with interchangeable faceplates that allow the shopper to select the color that best matches their house.

With over 6,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, the Ring Video Doorbell 2 is a must-have for home security according to happy shoppers.

“Video has been very clear and I love being able to talk (to) and see whoever is outside my door without opening the door,” one customer wrote. “Works great with the night vision. As a single woman living alone this is a must in today’s society.”

“It's awesome to 'answer the door' when you're at work or even out of town,” another review raved. “Excellent product, well worth the cost.”

