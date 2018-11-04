Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Updated / Source: TODAY By Mish Coffey

Gobble, gobble! Turkey Day is right around the corner!

Whether you're throwing a feast for a crowd or using the day to sit back, relax and eat, these items will help everyone get in the Thanksgiving spirit. From adorable pumpkin coasters to funny name tags to creative coloring books for the kids' table, these are your turkey day must-haves (besides the actual turkey, of course).

Gifts for your Thanksgiving host:

1. Primitives By Kathy Thanksgiving Set Of 3 Wine Tags, $15, Nordstrom

TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Make gift-giving incredibly easy with these funny wine bottle tags!

2. NEST Fragrances Classic Pumpkin Chai Candle, $42, Amazon

Also available at Nordstrom.

Imagine how amazing your host's house would smell with this candle burning throughout the evening. The Nest candle channels chai aromas with a blend of wild pumpkin, spicy masala chai, cardamom, ginger and cinnamon.

3. Wine Charms by Vaci Set of 10 Inspirational Charms + 2 Wine Glass Markers, $7, Amazon

Make this special occasion even more memorable with these inspirational, corked wine charms. We love these because they are easy to use and lightweight - just stick one on your wine glass stem and that glass is yours for the rest of the night! We also found some holiday themed charms if you'd rather give a gift they can use all December.

4. Extra Large Stone Age Slate Cheese Board With Soap Stone Chalk, $39, Amazon

This board is perfect for serving cheeses and appetizers. The slate is easy to clean; plus, you can grab a piece of chalk and write what you are serving right on the board!

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!

5. Primitives By Kathy Gather Together Dish Towel, $16, Nordstrom

These festive dish towels are a great gift on their own. You can also wrap them around a bottle of wine or freshly baked cookies for an extra treat.

Stuff to Keep the Kids at the Kids' Table:

1. Palksky Thanksgiving Photo Booth Props, $11, Amazon

Even if you don't have a photo booth, these props are great to scatter around the kids' table to keep them occupied. Plus, it will be fun to look back later at all the photos they've taken!

2. Lego Thanksgiving Turkey, $45, Amazon

This Lego set (for kids ages 6 and up) comes with everything they need to build the Thanksgiving turkey. Let them practice team-building and collaboration skills as they put this together on the big day.

3. "There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Turkey!" by Lucille Colandro, $7, Amazon

Also available at Walmart.

This fun book is always a crowd pleaser -- start a tradition by reading it before dinner starts!

4. Gobble Gobble Mad Libs, $5, Amazon

The Mad Libs you loved growing up now come turkey-themed! Put this at the kids' table and listen to them laugh all the way through their meal.

5. Thanksgiving Coloring Book for Kids, $8, Amazon

This Amazon best-seller contains kid-friendly illustrations of all things Thanksgiving. Cut out the pages and pass them around so everyone can get in on the fun!

Actually Affordable Thanksgiving Decor:

1. Turkey Platter, $35, Amazon

While you probably don't want to get all new dinnerware just for Thanksgiving, adding a touch of holiday flare will mesmerize your guests and pull the table setting together.

2. Beaded Pumpkin Coasters, $16 (usually $20) for 4, Sur la Table

Add a festive touch to your coffee table (while preventing rings!) with these beaded pumpkin coasters. They're great for Thanksgiving and all your autumn entertaining.

3. Grass Turkey, $16 (usually $20), Sur la Table

Is there any cuter centerpiece than these grass turkeys? Place a few of them around the table with some fresh foliage or greenery and your table is done!

4. Evergreen Adorned Turkey Burlap Door Decor, $25, Amazon

This Amazon best-seller is a great way to greet your guests. It also doubles as a house-marker if you have anyone new coming to dinner this year.

5. Thanksgiving Turkey Lawn Decorations, $40 (Pack of 10), Amazon

If you want to take things a step further, these lawn turkeys will impress the whole neighborhood!

6. Thanksgiving Turkey Cupcake Picks, $9, Amazon

We are all about the affordable decor and these, eh-hem, take the cake. Not just for cupcakes, you can stick these toppers in baked potatoes, rolls and even pie.

Thanksgiving clothing:

1. "Don't Put Me at the Kids Table" Thanksgiving T-Shirt, $26, Amazon

This comfortable cotton top is perfect for anyone who's been stuck at the kids' table for way too long.

2. Friendsgiving Party Funny Name Tags, $11, Amazon

Bring these as a hostess gift or give them out at your next Friendsgiving, and you'll be the life of the party!

3. Thanksgiving Turkey Apron, $22, Amazon

Nothing gets us in the cooking mood like a festive apron. Throw this on while you are in the kitchen to protect your outfit from gravy and grease. (Most people on Amazon buy it with this fun headband!)