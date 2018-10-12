Deal Alert: The iPad Air 2 is finally $200 off

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

I've used an iPad since 2012. First, I used an enormous model with a huge Otterbox case on it (because I'm clumsy). Then, two years ago, during my master's program, I switched to a lighter one— much more practical.

If you've also been meaning to pick up one of these sleek devices, now's your chance. Walmart is running a solid, 32 percent-off deal on the iPad Air. Usually it's $630, but you'll get one for $430. That's the cheapest price we've seen.

16GB iPad Air 2, $430 (usually $630), Walmart

Nowadays, I mostly just use my iPad to cast Netflix and Hulu onto my TV, read e-books and news articles on the subway and browse the internet. In grad school, though, I replaced all my textbooks with iPad downloads and used a detachable keyboard to type out papers. So this is a great back-to-school gift for a new college student.

I still go to bookstores because I enjoy them, and even though my apartment boasts four tall, completely full bookshelves, I have to admit: reading on the iPad is convenient. And, if I ever want to try a new recipe that's not in any of my cookbooks, I can just pull one up on the little device and prop it up in my kitchen.

It easily fits in pretty much any handbag, works just as quickly as the day I got it, never runs out of memory space and the battery runs long enough that I sometimes don't charge it for weeks. It has virtually replaced my laptop — which I've had for six years and now only use every few months to work on a project or something.

The iPad Air is a simple, portable, reliable tablet. With this $200 discount, it's well worth it.

We're not sure how long the deal will last, but it will probably sell out soon.

