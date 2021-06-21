Our editors independently selected these deals and products because we think you'll enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish-time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

When we think of Amazon Prime Day, an event created by Amazon, we typically tend to think of sales on flashy items like TVs and computers. But the major shopping event can actually be a great way to save on everyday essentials.

For Amazon Prime Day 2021, parents can score major deals on the diaper brands they already know and love. Now is the perfect time to stock up on necessities from brands like Huggies, The Honest Company and Seventh Generation. We even rounded up a few diaper wipes with deals attached.

Check out some of our choices for the best diaper-related deals by reading on below.

Best Amazon Prime Day deals on diapers

Mama Bear, an Amazon brand, currently has deals on diapers for little ones. They're hypoallergenic and dermatologist-tested and also feature a leakguard cover and wetness indicator to show when the diaper is ready to be swapped for a fresh one.

Prime members can save an additional 20% on these sustainably crafted diapers from The Honest Company. They're made with plant-based materials and also feature a wetness indicator and enhanced blowout protection.

Boasted by Pampers as the brand's softest diaper ever, the Swaddlers have absorbent layers designed to help soothe and protect your baby's skin. It also includes a liner that keeps the diaper and your baby dry.

Stock up on a one-month supply of leak-protecting diapers. With technology to prevent leaking and wetness for up to 12 hours while your baby is sleeping, it's also designed with tabs that can be re-adjusted for a secure and snug fit.

Save on Seventh Generation's sensitive protection diapers this Prime Day and score a box for less than $25. They're free of fragrances and lotions and come in packs of 46.

Enjoy a 13% markdown on these little snugglers from Huggies. They feature a leak lock system and double-grip strips that prevent the diaper from shifting when your little one is on the move.

Save on these soft and unscented diapers from Huggies that provide 12-hour protection and a breathable outer cover.

Super absorbent, Huggies Overnites feature double leak guards a dry-touch liner and a secure, breathable outer cover. Possibly even better than a discount? They come in an adorable Winnie the Pooh print.

Save over 10% on these hypoallergenic diapers for newborns from Huggies on Prime Day. They're made with plant-based materials and feature the same great leak protection as other Huggies diapers.

Score with this bundle and save 10% right now. The bundle includes a box of 132 newborn diapers and 198 size 1 diapers that are safe for sensitive skin.

Best Amazon Prime Day deals on diaper wipes

With 5 stars and more than 2,500 ratings, these wipes contain 99.9% purified water and are fragrance free so they're suitable for babies with eczema-prone skin or allergies. They're safe enough to use on your baby's hands, face and eye area in addition to diaper changes.

When it comes to your baby, you want to make sure you're using the best products for their skin. The Honest Company makes dermatologist-tested wipes that are gentle enough for skin yet are still designed to be durable.

Want an option that's not only safe for your baby but also safe for the earth? Try these eco-friendly wipes made from sustainably grown bamboo and free of harsh chemicals.

Stock up with this 6-pack of 100% pure cotton baby wipes. They can be used wet or dry and for diaper changes, meal time, nursing and more messy moments.

While these don't have a Prime Day deal attached to them, the No. 1 bestselling diaper wipe won't break the bank. Get a 576 count for only $19.99

Another bestseller from Pampers: the Aqua Pure Wipes. They're made with 99% pure water and premium cotton for a softer and gentler clean.

