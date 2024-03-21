Nordstrom just dropped prices on thousands of items: Nike, Skims, more

March is in full force with spring sales! The latest retailer to kick off the season with a massive sale is none other than Nordstrom.

If you're hoping to stock up on spring fashion, Nordstrom is marking down over 30,000 items from top brands including Levi's, Skims, Vince Camuto and Nike. We even found a few beauty deals you'll want to check out, too.

Below, we rounded up some of our favorite markdowns the Nordstrom Spring Sale has to offer. You'll find up to 61% off on denim, everyday sneakers, accessories and more. The sale lasts through April 2 and with deals this good, you know items will go fast.

Fashion deals | Shoe and accessory deals | Beauty deals

Nordstrom Spring Sale fashion deals

This racerback can be worn alone, under blazers, with your favorite cardigan — the options are endless! According to the brand, it's made of 8% spandex, so you can expect it to have a good stretch, too.

Wedding season will be in full force and if you have a few to attend, you might need a new dress. Right now, you can grab this elegant tiered dress for under $40 — it's 60% off!

These Levi jeans have a distressed look to give your style a bit of edge. Plus they feature a flattering high-waist and are made of 100% cotton, says the brand. The best part? They're a whopping 60% off.

Your basic white tee gets a flattering upgrade as a bodysuit. According to the brand, it's made of cotton and elastane for a comfortable, fitted feel, and it has a thong backside for a seamless look.

Whether you're looking to expand your capsule wardrobe or just need a new pair of work trousers, this wide-leg pants will make a great addition. The brand says they're made with stretchy spandex for a comfortable fit.

Save 60% off on these high-quality, straight-leg jeans from Good American. According to the brand, they're made of cotton, cashmere and spandex, and feature a flattering high-waist.

Spring often has unstable temperatures. If you need a lightweight layering piece, this trench coat will keep you warm while looking ultra chic. Reviewers note that it runs large, so you may want to size down.

Nordstrom Spring Sale shoe and accessory deals

Whether you're shopping for Mother's Day or looking to add a bit of bling to your attire, you can save 55% off on this BaubleBar bracelet. It's filled with an array of rainbow crystals to add touch of color to your ensemble.

Glam up any outfit with with this chain necklace. According to the brand, it features a toggle enclosure and goldtone plating.

From everyday wear to work, these mules will add a chic touch to jeans, trousers and more. They come in three colors and are currently marked down at 30% off.

If you're looking for a shoe with a neutral hue, these sneakers will go with a variety of spring outfits. And Nordstrom reviewers say they're extremely comfortable.

These platform wedges are making us eager for warmer weather! According to the brand, the shoes are made with an "Ortholite" footbed for added comfort.

Select colors of these Nike Air Force 1 sneakers are 40% off. This retro-style shoe features a cushioned footbed and many reviewers say they're extremely comfortable.

Chunky loafers have been having a moment, and right now, you can grab this Sam Edelman pair for up to 61% off. The heel is 2 inches with just over an inch platform that is comfortable to walk in, according to reviewers.

Nordstrom Spring Sale beauty deals

If you're wanting to upgrade your skin care routine, the brand says this jade roller provides a soothing massage. It can be paired with any serum or moisturizer and be used daily, according to the brand.

According to the brand, this multitasking spray can be used as a primer, setting spray or refreshing mist. And it's made with hydrating coconut water, glycerin and aloe.

Select colors of this long-lasting liquid lipstick are 30% off during Nordstrom's Spring Sale. And reviewers love it, it has over 2000 ratings! "I am a big fan of this stain. There is a big color payoff, hours of longevity and it doesn’t dry out my lips. I think I need to buy some more colors," wrote one Nordstrom reviewer.

This Kiehl's set has everything you need to revamp your skin care routine. The "Day-to-Night" set includes a vitamin C facial and eye serum, and retinol serum to be used at night, says the brand.