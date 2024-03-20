Target’s spring sale is here! Shop brands like Reebok, Apple, Shark and more starting at $6

While Amazon just kicked off its Big Spring Sale today, the retailer isn't the only one celebrating spring with major deals.

Target announced its own spring sale, which has deals of up to 50% on everything you need for the warmer days ahead, from patio items to tees, shorts, organization essentials and so much more. From Apple to Keurig and Shark, the retailer is marking down so many top brands, so it's the perfect time to check a few items off your wish list.

Here, we're sharing some of our top picks from The Spring Sale at Target, from beauty to tech finds.

Deals under $25 | Fashion deals | Beauty deals | Tech deals | Home deals

Best Target deals under $25

When's the last time you replaced your bath towels? If it's been longer than two years, experts say it's time for a refresh. This option from Target is available in 11 different colors and four different sizes, ranging from washcloth to oversized bath towels.

Perfect for layering or wearing on its own, this fitted top is available in 11 different colors. It's a great choice if you're shopping for pastel shades made for spring or if you want to keep it neutral.

Tank tops and summer go together like ice cream and sprinkles — and what better time to stock up on the staple than when it's on sale? Available in a wide range of sizes (XS-2X) and an even wider range of colors (18!), this ribbed tank will quickly become your new go-to.

Brighten up your outdoor space with these string lights. They're perfect for hanging around your patio, porch or deck. Plus, they're solar-powered to help save energy!

Outdoor furniture looking worse for the wear? Upgrade yours this season with some new cushions. These are designed with UV-resistant fabric and come in a range of colors (though many are sold out, so you'll have to act fast to take advantage of this deal).

Best Target fashion deals

For a versatile option that can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion, opt for these "everyday" shorts, that are available in four different colors and made with recycled polyester, promising to be comfortable and breathable.

A simple addition to any spring or summer wardrobe, this "ballet" dress incorporates a U-shaped neckline that allows you to pair it with your favorite necklace, as well as a stretchy, breathable fabric that you can easily move around in. Even better, it has pockets!

Neutral sneakers are all the rage-just ask Shop TODAY editors and they'll tell you. Save over 60% on this semi-platform style from Reebok, that are available in a grey, baby pink and white colors.

Best Target beauty deals

The brand claims that this lipstick is true to its name, as it lasts all day long and is smudge-free. Reviewers rave about this lipstick that's available in eight different shades, for its full coverage, "rich color" and matte finish.

For luxury beauty on a budget, this Beekman 1802 product is 50% off during Target's Spring Sale. Hyaluronic acid and squalane work in tandem to hydrate and moisturize the skin while also working to help reduce irritation, making it a powerhouse of a multitasking product.

A key ingredient for more youthful-looking, brighter skin, vitamin C is a must-have in any anti-aging skincare routine, according to experts.

Best Target tech deals

For an at-home viewing experience like none other, the Amazon Fire TV Stick has got you covered. It gives you options to stream dozens of apps, thousands of movies and shows, plus live sporting events and news. Save up $20 on this jack-of-all-trades of a product.

Available in four different colors, these headphones (that are now 43% off!) will become your new go-to for intense workouts, walks around the park, or listening to your favorite podcasts.

Not only do they have a noise-cancelling feature that allows you to block all outside noise, but a transparency feature, that filters background noise to be less of a distraction.

Spending more time outside now that it's nicer out? Track all of your activities-from daily step counts to pickleball games with an Apple Watch.

This version includes GPS mapping, perfect for routing your next run, as well as the more standard features, such as messaging, accessing certain apps and heart rate monitoring.

Best Target home deals

Threshold French Cafe Folding Bistro Table

This stylish bistro table has a near-perfect 4.8-star rating from shoppers — and it's 20% off during the sale! Great for backyard snack sessions or wine nights, it will make the perfect addition to your outdoor seating area.

Rugs are one of those household products that rarely go on sale and are always a splurge, so you have to take advantage when they do. You can save 59% off these rugs that are available in over 15 sizes and shapes, making it easy to complete any vacant space in your home.

If you've been waiting for the perfect moment to buy an all-in-one cooking accessory-it's now. Whether you're reheating last night's leftovers or roasting tonight's dinner, this convection oven does so in 20 minutes or less.

Plus, it's size allows you to cook large amounts of food, making it more than ideal for hosting.

Shop TODAY social editorial assistant Annie Shigo bought this mop during another shopping holiday and notes that it "completely replaced" her Swiffer. As someone who's constantly cleaning, she needed something that could keep up with her-and her grime-filled floors.

Thanks to its machine washable pads, she can see "satisfyingly gross" results weekend after weekend.