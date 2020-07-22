I've worn these versatile shorts for 12 years — here's why they're the best

The shorts are made with a breathable blend of polyester and spandex. They're stretchy and form-fitting but don't lose their shape over time. Plus, the style is basic and versatile.

I initially purchased a pair because I needed new moisture-wicking practice clothes. They're made with something called Nike Dri-FIT technology, which is designed to disperse sweat throughout the material so that it evaporates quickly.

While my purchase was activity-driven, it wasn't long before I found myself wearing them outside of practice.

They take me from the couch to the gym and the versatile design can be paired with almost any shirt. Megan Foster / TODAY

Thanks to the wide elastic waistband, the shorts stay in place no matter what activity you're doing. I can exercise, do chores and walk around worrying about pulling them up or down. While I don't need a secure fit when I'm sitting on the couch, I appreciate the fact that they're lightweight and soft, making them a great option for lounging at home too.

It's been years since I purchased my first pair of Nike Pro Training shorts, and I can confidently say they're some of the most durable shorts in my wardrobe. After washing them multiple times, the color hasn't faded and the fabric hasn't lost its elasticity.

I prefer the shorter three-inch option, but there's also a five-inch and eight-inch version. And while I haven't tried the other lengths, I've added a collection of colors to my closet over the years.

To this day, I still wear Nike Pro shorts at least once a week. I can even layer them under a dress, and I never have to worry about them looking bulky. Luckily, the brand continues to create new color and style options — which means my days of adding pairs to my collection aren't over yet.

