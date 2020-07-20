7 clothing items I bought on Amazon that everybody asks me about

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Gone are the days of browsing through stores touching everything in sight. During the age of COVID-19, online shopping has become a safer way to discover new products — especially new clothing and accessories — and we could all use a little retail therapy right now.

Amazon Prime has been a lifesaver In my experience because the convenience of short shipping times is hard to beat, and I've been able to find some really great, affordable pieces.

Here are seven items I’ve purchased over the years that have led people to stop me in the streets to ask about.

This open-front knit cardigan pairs very well with jeans and a T-shirt. If and when I am feeling uninspired with my wardrobe, it’s one of those clothing items that pulls an outfit together from any disparate pieces in my closet. I am always grateful whenever I don’t have to do too much thinking about what I am going to wear.

Fericzot velvet slides are a perfect way to dress up jeans, and every time I wear them I get a bazillion compliments. Especially when you consider the lower price point ($55), they were a no-brainer addition to my shoe collection.

The Milumia floral maxi dress is a wedding showstopper for under $50 (even Rent the Runway can’t beat this price). Nothing brings me more joy than when someone stops me at a wedding and asks me about this dress — and it’s happened three times!

If you love a Madewell bag, you’ll love this leather tote. You can also swap out the traditional leather strap for a colorful embroidered handle if you're looking for a more bohemian feel.

This striped slouchy sweater is less than $30 and packs the punch of a much more expensive top. I ordered it a few sizes bigger so I could use it as a cover-up on the beach after the sun went down.

This two-piece knotted top bathing suit gets lots of questions on beach and pool days. I recommend buying a bunch of different designs and colors and mixing and matching until your heart’s content.

These overalls. I don’t know what else to say, but these overalls look good on everyone. They achieve that effortless, cool look that most people are going for when they put on a pair but end up looking like an oversized toddler. My advice: Size up one to two sizes.

I also discovered that Amazon offers a Prime Wardrobe program if you already have Prime. Similar to clothing subscription companies like Stitch Fix or Le Tote, Wardrobe allows you to order eight items and only pay for what you keep with free shipping in both directions.

Amazon has a slew of fashion options and, in my experience, it’s a true grab-bag situation. But often you’ll stumble upon some pieces that end up becoming new favorites.