Tired of slippers? This sock-shoe hybrid is perfect for lounging

While we've all been spending more time than usual in our homes this summer, we've likely changed many of our habits to adapt to a "new normal" — including the way we dress. Earlier this month, searches for bottoms with an "elastic waist" were at an all-time high, meaning the denim shorts and jeans in our closets are merely placeholders for the time being. The same can be said for the shoes we once wore on a daily basis but now sit idly alongside their denim counterparts.

According to a recent survey on joint pain by GSK Voltaren, the switch from wearing supportive shoes before the pandemic to simply going barefoot when walking around the house has been detrimental for joint pain sufferers. Out of the 1,000 individuals surveyed, nearly a third of those that suffer from joint pain were now found to be walking barefoot in a way that places more pressure on their toes.

Podiatrists have also seen an uptick in foot concerns from patients since stay-at-home orders began, according to the American Podiatric Medical Association. More specifically, one podiatrist from Summit Medical Group noted concerns over heel and arch pain, as well as injuries from walking around barefoot.

While slippers can be a comfortable means of walking around the house, they may not be suitable to wear outside of the home. Finding a pair of shoes that you can wear from the bedroom to the backyard — whether you're working from home or just lounging around — doesn't have to be an impossible feat.

This sock-shoe hybrid from FitKicks is designed to combine the comfortable feel of a sock with the sturdy hold of a shoe, and it might just relieve some of the pain and pressure that comes along with walking barefoot.