Shop the best in skin care and 12 other NewBeauty editor-approved beauty favorites

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

It's awards season for more than just musicians and actors. From sneakers to skin care, the best of the best are here.

The winners of the NewBeauty Beauty Choice Awards were just announced, and NewBeauty Senior Editor-at-Large Sarah Eggenberger stopped by the 3rd hour of TODAY to share the picks that received a seal of approval from NewBeauty's board of directors and experts.

Each product you see below has gone through a minim of eight month's work of testing by NewBeauty editors, so you can trust that they've been thoroughly vetted. From a "miracle balm" to a gel that NewBeauty editors have dubbed "the best in skin care," keep reading to discover six beauty standouts, plus more award-winning skin care and hair finds.

NewBeauty Beauty Choice Award Winners 2022

NewBeauty is calling this one the best in "We Never Knew We Needed." The days of slight mistakes with your winged eyeliner are over. This tool features a gel tip that can erase mess-ups and unwanted makeup, and is convenient for on-the-go fixes. Since it is formulated with vitamin E, it also has some benefits for your skin, too.

The category is: Makeup Genius. The winner is: This TikTok-viral balm from Jones Road beauty, Bobbi Brown's new makeup line. It is a soft, tinted balm that adds just a little bit of shine to your skin, so you can achieve that perfect no-makeup makeup look. You can wear it alone or use it as a bronzer, highlight or even a skin tint, depending on the shade you choose.

Salicylic acid is a popular ingredient for acne treatments, since it can help clear existing acne and prevent future breakouts. Testers found that this gel gave them "noticeably clearer" skin after just three days of use, without leaving them with dry, flakey skin. Like other CeraVe products, it is formulated with niacinamide, which hydrates the skin.

This body wash offers a deep cleanse but is still suitable for sensitive skin, Eggenberger says. It is pH-balanced to support your skin's natural barrier and is best for oily, combination, acne-prone, dull or sensitive skin, according to the brand.

Eggenberger says this was an "undeniable" favorite among those who tested it. The deep-conditioning masque can help repair hair that has been damaged by chemicals, heat tools and the environment. Testers found that it is ideal for all hair types, including anyone who has hair that could benefit from a deep surge of moisture. It adds shine and helps to strengthen hair while keeping frizz at a minimum.

This sustainable swap is powerful by design. Since most shampoos have formulas that are comprised mostly of water that is contained in single-use plastic, Eggenberger is calling this waterless shampoo "brilliant." It's a plant-based concentrate that is activated by the water from your shower, not by any water in the formula. It checks all of the boxes: It has a luxurious lather, leaves hair feeling soft and cleansed. It is packaged in a travel-size aluminum tube and is formulated with hair-loving ingredients such as aloe vera and amla extract.

More NewBeauty Beauty Choice Award Winners 2022

If eyeliner isn’t your strong suit, this uniquely shaped eyeliner can help you achieve the straight line you’re after. It is also formulated with argan oil, which helps it glide smoothly.

Not only do NewBeauty staff love the scent of Moroccanoil products, but they love how well they work, too. This formula took home the gold for the best lightweight hairspray, as it helps lock in hair, fight frizz and makes hair easy to comb through.

A little bit goes a long way with these shine drops from Jonathan Van Ness’ hair care brand, which won for best shine serum. They help to tame frizz and protect hair against damage.

One NewBeauty editor says that this pomade-pencil hybrid delivers fuller, tamer brows in seconds. It has both a pencil end and a spoolie end, so you can fill your brows in and fluff them out for a natural finish.

Babe Lash’s formula is the winner for best volumizing mascara. One NewBeauty staff writer found that in addition to delivering volume, it also made their lashes look thicker and fuller, without any clumps.

NewBeauty’s beauty director says that Peach & Lily is the authority on glass skin, which gives skin a smooth appearance. Since so many multitasking ingredients like hydrating niacinamide and anti-aging peptides are in one bottle, you can expect the serum to address a number of issues.

Trademark Beauty, the brand behind the bestselling Beachwaver hair tool, also makes a styling brush. One NewBeauty staff writer said that it only takes 10 minutes for them to achieve a salon-worthy blowout at home.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!