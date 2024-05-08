This Japanese hair volumizing mask gives me the ‘90s blow out of my dreams

What is the NatureLab Tokyo Perfect Volume Thickening & Conditioning Hair Masque?

Unlike other hair masks that I've tried, this one doesn't just target your strands, it contains ingredients to promote scalp health, too. According to the brand, those ingredients include rosemary and rice bran extracts, which dermatologists say can stimulate hair growth and density, as well as having anti-inflammatory effects.

The brand also mentions that the formula features glycerin and vitamin B5 and E, which they say provides smoothing hydration while giving your hair a "cloud-like volume".

What I like about this product

The scalp benefits are superb

I love that this product is meant to help with both your hair and scalp. As someone who has a chronic itchy scalp, I found that this mask is really soothing and I always notice less itching in the days following. Also, my hair type is thin but I have a lot of it, giving it a thicker illusion. The downside of this is that it often loses its volume pretty quickly and I have to spice it up with texture spray. This mask gives me the '90s blow out of my dreams; my roots are lifted and they stay lifted throughout the day. My coworkers always say my hair looks great when I walk into work.

It isn't a hassle to use

I probably only wash my hair two times a week, so I incorporate this mask into my wash routine once a week. And while it’s advertised as a hair mask, I find it has more of a conditioner texture, which I love because it doesn’t leave my hair feeling weighed down, or leave any residue.

The brand says to leave it on for three to five minutes, so I tend to leave it on for five to reap the full benefits. I’ve also been pairing it with the NatureLab Tokyo Perfect Volume Shampoo for the full effect (it contains similar ingredients including the rice proteins), but I’ve used it with other shampoos and it still provides great results!

What to consider

The brand says this product is best for thin, fine or flat hair. Like I mentioned, I have a full head of fine hair so volume isn't hard for me to achieve with the right product. But thanks to this mask, I didn't need to add any extra root lift or hair spray to achieve the desired results. And because of this, I feel like I can go an extra day without washing my hair since it's not full of a ton of product. Reviewers who claim to have very thin hair say it adds so much bounce to their 'do, too.

If you like fragranced hair products (like I do!), this product smells amazing and isn't overpowering on your hair at all. The mask has light notes of Japanese cherry blossoms or "Sakura." It smells so good, I find myself sniffing my hair throughout the day — it's just the cherry on top of an amazing product.

Ultimately, the hair mask really does offer benefits from “root to tip.” My strands feel moisturized and soft-to-touch, and the formula keeps it feeling hydrated and smooth after all the havoc I wreak on it with hair dyes and heat products. An added bonus is that the brand says it’s sulfate- and cruelty-free, and even safe for color-treated hair.