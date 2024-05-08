This Japanese hair volumizing mask gives me the ‘90s blow out of my dreams

When it comes to hair care, I love a multifunctional product. Ever since learning that healthy hair starts at the scalp, I've been prioritizing products that incorporate scalp-loving ingredients — if said product also provides moisture or volume, that's a bonus!
At a recent event for the Japanese hair brand NatureLab Tokyo, I was given the chance to try their latest launch, the Perfect Volume Thickening & Conditioning Hair Masque, and it has now become a staple in my hair wash routine. I'm completely hooked!
NatureLab Tokyo Perfect Volume Thickening & Conditioning Hair Masque
What is the NatureLab Tokyo Perfect Volume Thickening & Conditioning Hair Masque?
Unlike other hair masks that I've tried, this one doesn't just target your strands, it contains ingredients to promote scalp health, too. According to the brand, those ingredients include rosemary and rice bran extracts, which dermatologists say can stimulate hair growth and density, as well as having anti-inflammatory effects.
The brand also mentions that the formula features glycerin and vitamin B5 and E, which they say provides smoothing hydration while giving your hair a "cloud-like volume".
What I like about this product
The scalp benefits are superb
I love that this product is meant to help with both your hair and scalp. As someone who has a chronic itchy scalp, I found that this mask is really soothing and I always notice less itching in the days following. Also, my hair type is thin but I have a lot of it, giving it a thicker illusion. The downside of this is that it often loses its volume pretty quickly and I have to spice it up with texture spray. This mask gives me the '90s blow out of my dreams; my roots are lifted and they stay lifted throughout the day. My coworkers always say my hair looks great when I walk into work.
It isn't a hassle to use
I probably only wash my hair two times a week, so I incorporate this mask into my wash routine once a week. And while it’s advertised as a hair mask, I find it has more of a conditioner texture, which I love because it doesn’t leave my hair feeling weighed down, or leave any residue.
The brand says to leave it on for three to five minutes, so I tend to leave it on for five to reap the full benefits. I’ve also been pairing it with the NatureLab Tokyo Perfect Volume Shampoo for the full effect (it contains similar ingredients including the rice proteins), but I’ve used it with other shampoos and it still provides great results!
What to consider
The brand says this product is best for thin, fine or flat hair. Like I mentioned, I have a full head of fine hair so volume isn't hard for me to achieve with the right product. But thanks to this mask, I didn't need to add any extra root lift or hair spray to achieve the desired results. And because of this, I feel like I can go an extra day without washing my hair since it's not full of a ton of product. Reviewers who claim to have very thin hair say it adds so much bounce to their 'do, too.
If you like fragranced hair products (like I do!), this product smells amazing and isn't overpowering on your hair at all. The mask has light notes of Japanese cherry blossoms or "Sakura." It smells so good, I find myself sniffing my hair throughout the day — it's just the cherry on top of an amazing product.
Ultimately, the hair mask really does offer benefits from “root to tip.” My strands feel moisturized and soft-to-touch, and the formula keeps it feeling hydrated and smooth after all the havoc I wreak on it with hair dyes and heat products. An added bonus is that the brand says it’s sulfate- and cruelty-free, and even safe for color-treated hair.
Essence Lash Princess Mascara
This cult-favorite mascara lengthened the lashes of one Shop TODAY writer — and it boasts a $5 price tag.
$4.99
Amazon
$3.49
$4.99
Ulta
$9.68
Walmart
Julep Eyeshadow 101 Crème to Powder
Craft the perfect eye look with this crème-to-powder stick.
$16.00
Amazon
Nivea Skin Firming Lotion
According to the brand, this gel cream can firm and tone skin in as little as two weeks.
$10.00
Amazon
$10.27
Walmart
$12.99
Target
Haus Labs Triclone Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation
Suitable for all skin types, this award-winning foundation helps reduce redness and even skin tone.
$45.00
Sephora
Dermaplaning Tool Set
Remove unwanted dead skin and facial hair in one easy, quick motion with this dermaplaning tool set.
$8.99
Amazon
Derm Correxion Contour Cream
This anti-aging moisturizer targets signs of aging and is gentle enough for daily use, says the brand.
$32.99
RoC Skincare
$24.97
Amazon
$24.49
$34.99
Ulta
Monochromatic Multi-Stick
Add color to your eyes, lips and cheeks with this cream-to-powder blush stick.
$5.00
Amazon
What The Foundation
This tinted moisturizing balm combines makeup and moisturizer, offering light-medium coverage.
$44.00
Jones Road Beauty
Ogee Sculpted Lip Oil
Nutrient-rich butters and waxes in this lip oil offer a light tint and soothe your lips, according to the brand.
$28.00
Amazon
$32.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Advanced Neck Firming Cream
Made with hydrating ingredients, the brand says this cream delivers a smoother, firmer neck area.
$54.00
Amazon
$54.00
DRMTLGY
Synchro Skin Radiant Lifting Foundation
This medium-to-full coverage foundation also hydrates skin for 24 hours, helping you achieve a natural glow.
$47.00
Amazon
$47.00
Sephora
$39.95
$47.00
Macy's
Kitsch Satin Pillowcase
Tired of bed head? This satin pillowcase claims to reduces frizz.
$18.99
Amazon
Kitsch Ice Roller for Face
This roller claims to improve circulation to your face and neck, reducing irritation and inflammation.
$17.99
$23.00
Amazon
Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set
Achieve heatless curls overnight with these rollers, says the brand.
$15.98
$18.00
Amazon