It's National Puppy Day! Celebrate your furry friend with these 18 products

Today is National Puppy Day, which means it is time to shower the floofs in your life with treats, love and plenty of belly scratches. Whether you are a dog owner or have a few pups in your life that have captured your heart, this adorable holiday is a great time to find new products for your furry friends.

From personalized collars, tags and even portraits to puzzle toys and cozy beds, the possibilities are endless when it comes to spoiling your pup. Many of these products are not only cute, but are also useful to dog owners

To help you find must-have products for National Puppy Day, lifestyle expert Kathy Buccio stopped by the 3rd hour of TODAY to share recommendations on what to shop. Meaghan Murphy, a lifestyle expert and the editor-in-chief of Woman's Day, also joined TODAY with Hoda & Jenna with more adorable options.

Keep reading to shop all the fun picks perfect for your pup.

Puppy products as seen on the 3rd hour of TODAY

Made with genuine leather, this personalized dog collar can have up to 10 uppercase letters, plus you can put one emoji. Collar sizes range from XS to L and are available in tan, black and green.

Who says dogs don't need a little bit of bling in their life? This personalized charm is an 18 karat gold coin that comes with a large gothic style letter. The coin can be personalized with your pet's name, an emoji and a phone number. While the coin can be attached with both a round key ring or clip, it is suggested that medium and large dogs use the key ring while smaller dogs use the clip.

Bring your pup everywhere you go with this backpack carrier. Available in sizes XS to L, this backpack is made to be both durable and breathable. The backpack, which is perfect for smaller to medium sized dogs, is great for hikes, public transportation and bike rides.

If the backpack carrier isn't quite your style, try this pet sling that works for both dogs and cats. The sling can hold up to about 25 pounds and has a depth of 13.5 inches. The outside of the sling is made of oxford cloth, which is easy to wash and dries quickly, while the inside is cotton fabric, which is both durable and breathable to give your pet a comfortable experience. This sling also features a quick-release buckle and a safety strap to prevent pets from jumping out.

With a sleek, smooth stone finish, this canister has an artisanal look so your pup can have their treats stored in style. The canister has a snug wooden lid and is dishwasher safe for an easy clean.

Engage your dogs desire for sniffing and food with this puzzle toy. This food-motivated toy keeps pups entertained and stimulated through fun and interactive challenges. The puzzle features 10 sliding doors, two pull-out drawers, four domes that flip open and two levers so they can slide, push and discover hidden treats.

This toy is designed for puppies so they can gnaw on and explore colors, textures and noises. The rubber ball has embossed and cut-out prints, all of which help massage their teeth and gums. You can also challenge your puppy by inserting treats into the center of the ball.

Your furry friend will be lounging in luxury thanks to this cozy pet bed. The cover is made of soft animal-friendly plush faux fur and has a durable anti-slip bottom. The bed is available in the color birch as well as a tie dye design.

This jacket is designed to apply gentle, constant pressure to calm anxiety, fear and over excitement in dogs due to environmental triggers. With over an 80 percent success rate, this jacket is great to ease fear during fireworks, thunder, travel, vet visits and more without medication, says the brand.

If you struggle with giving your pet a bath at home, this grooming told might help. Designed with larger dogs with thicker coats in mind, the silicone sprayer and scrubber allows you to brush and rinse your pet's coat at the same time. There is also a two-stage button that allows you the change the sprayer from low to high and off easily.

What could be a better way to celebrate your pets than to receive a fancy portrait of them. Some of the portrait styles available include the signature portraits, where your pup can pose as a king, aristocrat, or classy lady, and the Star Wars and Harry Potter collections, along with many more.

Puppy products as seen on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna

This MudBuster works to keep your pups paws and your house dirt-free after walks, hikes and outside playtime. To use the cleaner you have to add a little water then insert the paw, twist, and let the bristles do the work.

Made with high quality hand-poured acrylic, these lightweight dog tags are perfect if you want to personalize your dog's style. The dog tag designs range from cowboy inspired pieces to dog-obsessed, gaming and city vibes themes. For an extra 15% off, use the code REBELTODAY15 at checkout.

If you are worried your dog might be bored of their old toys, this entry level game is sure to spark their interest. The game challenges dogs to uncover treats while helping them develop new learning techniques. To use the puzzle, place treats or kibble in compartments then cover them with the pegs.

This self-heating pet bed has a round design to create a protective atmosphere and a bolstered edge for additional orthopedic support. Insulation layers built into the bed radiate warmth from your pet's body for a cozy feeling even on cold nights. This bed is also machine washable and available in seven colors.

Never forget water on your walk again with this handy leash attachment. The Spleash can be attached to nylon, rope, leather, flat or round leashes and it holds up to 12 ounces of water. With a squeeze of your finger, you can give your dog water, plus it is also able to spray 14 feet, making it a great defense against off-leash animals.

Enjoy a relaxing pool day with your pup with this boat designed pool float. The float was engineered with dog experts, says the brand, and it is designed for dogs up to 70 pounds. Made with thick puncture resistant material, this float will help you and your furry friend soak up some sun in no time.

Honor your pet with a custom portrait of their adorable face. Through Minted you can upload a picture of your pet and one of their design associates will turn the image into a custom watercolor-inspired art print. You also have the option to add your pets name to the piece.

