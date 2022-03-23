IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Refresh your accessories for spring with up to 83% off Steals & Deals

  • Now Playing

    Best gifts to celebrate your dog in honor of National Puppy Day

    05:12
  • UP NEXT

    Refresh your spring accessories with these sunglasses, handbags and more

    05:14

  • Step up your grooming game with these products

    04:49

  • Hot jean trends that are reinvigorating the denim domain

    03:41

  • Spring into style with platform sneakers, sling bag, sunglasses, more

    04:41

  • Sleep pods, pillowcases, more: Products for a great night's sleep

    04:55

  • Jill Martin shares must-have products for your home and kitchen

    11:00

  • Products to help you pull off a spa day without leaving the house

    05:32

  • Up your kitchen game with a spice grinder, spurtle set, more

    05:28

  • Spring cleaning room by room: Products and hacks for a reset

    04:03

  • Products from women-owned business: Face oils, anklets, more

    04:57

  • Jill Martin shares Laila Ali’s butterfly-inspired art

    04:39

  • Products from women-owned business: Candles, lip plump, jewelry

    04:37

  • Kelly Roland-inspired outfits that will take your wardrobe up a notch

    03:53

  • Wear printed, patchwork and low-rise jeans this spring for under $75

    04:15

  • Puff sleeves, trench coats and more: Shop these trending spring fashions

    03:57

  • Federal Reserve to begin raising interest rates Wednesday

    02:02

  • Toys to get your kids playing this Spring: scooters, skee-ball more

    04:08

  • Sunglasses, swim turbans and other products to get Summer-ready

    04:54

  • Get your ZZZs with this white noise machine, pillow and sleep headphones

    04:35

TODAY

Best gifts to celebrate your dog in honor of National Puppy Day

05:12

In honor of National Puppy Day, lifestyle expert Kathy Buccio joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with products any dog is sure to love, including a personalized dog collar, a backpack dog carrier, a pet treat canister and more!March 23, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Best gifts to celebrate your dog in honor of National Puppy Day

    05:12
  • UP NEXT

    Refresh your spring accessories with these sunglasses, handbags and more

    05:14

  • Step up your grooming game with these products

    04:49

  • Hot jean trends that are reinvigorating the denim domain

    03:41

  • Spring into style with platform sneakers, sling bag, sunglasses, more

    04:41

  • Sleep pods, pillowcases, more: Products for a great night's sleep

    04:55

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All