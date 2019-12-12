This mother-daughter pair received stunning Ambush Makeover holiday transformations

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Getting up early isn't always the easiest thing to do, and when it's this cold outside, it can become an incredibly difficult task. Luckily, we still had an amazing crowd out at the plaza this morning and everyone seems to be filled with a little extra holiday cheer.

We felt cheerful this morning because it's a Thursday — meaning that a couple of our lucky guests were treated to a transformative Ambush Makeover.

Style expert Jill Martin and celebrity hairstylist Louis Licari invited a mother and daughter into the studio and you won't want to miss their new looks.

Check out the style staples that will have them glowing all season long!

Kim

Since Kim started watching the TODAY show, it has always been her dream to be picked for an Ambush Makeover. When she was on maternity leave, she watched the show every day and loved how it was both educational and entertaining!

Now, she lives in Minneapolis with her husband, Rob, and her daughter named Arcadia. She works at the Minnesota Department of Education and found her calling in special education.

After a long road trying to get pregnant with her daughter, she was thrilled to be treated to a much deserved style transformation.

Black Velvet Dress

Zoe Dress in Gold Dotted Velvet

Velvet is a major trend this season which is why this dress will have everyone talking. It's delicately spotted in gold and it features a timeless and flattering silhouette.

Vintage V-Neck Draped Dress

Pair this classic V-neck dress with anything from a cashmere cardigan to an edgy leather jacket. It's extremely versatile which makes it perfect for your packed holiday calendar.

Snakeskin Pumps

Madison 12-Hour Pump

This snakeskin pump is surprisingly comfortable and chic. Right now, you can get it for 50% off — and if animal print isn't your thing, you can check out one fo the other 14 colors and patterns.

Snakeskin Embossed Pump

A kitten heel is ideal for any get together because it's practical and will allow you to be on your feet for a longer period of time.

Deb

Deb moved to Denver, Colorado, two years ago from South Dakota. She currently lives in the mile high city with her husband, Tom, but decided to take a family trip to the city to see her son who lives in Brooklyn.

Her daughter was the one who presented her with a trip to the TODAY plaza this morning — but she had no clue she would be picked for an Ambush Makeover!

Navy Suede Jacket

Vegan Suede Biker Jacket

This sleek, fitted jacket is made from a vegan suede material. Buyers say it's soft, stylish and perfect for any occasion.

Moto Zip Jacket in Microsuede

If you're looking for a wardrobe essential for the fall and winter, Martin recommends a versatile navy jacket. This one features a notched collar and lapel with buttons at the trim.

Black Button-up Blouse

Lurex Pintuck Blouse

The subtle metallic details on this blouse are what make it stand out among the rest. It provides just the right amount of shine and it's a top you can wear just about anywhere.

Black Long Sleeve Button-Up Top

Available in black, white and rust, this button-up blouse will have you feeling stylish throughout the holiday season.

Dark-wash Skinny Jeans

Alina Skinny Jeans

Skinny jeans are great for this time of year because they can easily work with a pair of boots or booties. The high-waist on this pair flattens your front using Lift Tuck Technology and the criss cross design is ultra-flattering.

Modern Skinny Jeans

This bestselling pair of pants is available for under $25 on Amazon. They have over 3,800 reviews and an average of 4.4-stars out of 5.

Leopard Booties

Block-Heel Ankle Boot

You got a taste of the snakeskin — now check out these bold leopard booties! They showcase a block heel and have a trendy haircalf upper.

Chunky Heel Leopard Ankle Boots

Whether you want to stick with the animal print or opt for a more subtle look, you're bound to like this pair of highly rated booties. They also come in black, burgundy, navy blue and red.

Check out Kim's other look here!

Flare Sleeve Dress

Flared-Sleeve Necklace Dress

The Tahari ASL dress featured on the show was such a hit that it sold out! Luckily, we found this beautiful flared-sleeve dress that's sure to have you looking great at any holiday party.

Taylor Ruffle Sleeve Dress

We're loving the ruffled sleeves on this dress and how the small detail can totally change up an otherwise basic look.

