Pinterest just revealed its most-searched gifts this holiday season

Pinterest is the perfect place to find inspiration for creative and thoughtful gifts. That's why we are so excited that the site dropped its 2020 holiday gift guide along with revealing the most—searched holiday trends. Now you can shop the most wanted items on Pinterest all in one place!

The social media company revealed that some of the most common holiday searches included "best skincare products" and "learning toys," as well as "cute loungewear," "spa gifts" and "gifts for plant lovers."

Plus, they created a guide for each major area of interest to make shopping easier for you.

Pinterest also unveiled the most frequently pinned individual gifts, revealing which items its users are most excited about this holiday season. Read on to see which gifts from the guide we love, from candles to skin care.

It's no surprise that puzzles are in high demand this year with everyone spending a lot more time at home. This 800 piece jigsaw puzzle comes in a reusable glass jar with specialized glue so you can save your completed puzzle and hang it on your wall.

Biker shorts are all the rage this year, making these sustainable high-waisted shorts the ideal gift for anyone who loves to follow the trends. Choose from nine vibrant and eye-catching colors.

Nothing is more suitable for 2020 than loungewear, but this unique and stylish sweatshirt will transform your quarantine outfit from boring sweats to chic athleisure that you won't feel bad about wearing outside the house.

Gifting a good accessory is a true and tested way to get into your friends' and family's good graces, and this light green bag is a stylish option. The vegan leather purse can be transformed from a handheld bag to over-the-shoulder with it's detachable straps, making it the perfect anytime bag.

Many of us will be gifting to an essential worker this holiday season, and there's no better way to show them your appreciation than through a thoughtful gift like this adorable charm that they can add to their bracelet or key chain.

Another way to say thank you to the healthcare hero in your life is by gifting them this candle from the beloved candle company Homesick. You can also personalize the gift by adding a handwritten note to the packaging.

This face wash is made for all skin types, making it the perfect gift for your skin care obsessed friends. Made with eucalyptus and clove leaf oil, this soft and gentle balm is meant to erase all makeup and impurities at the end of the day.

These everyday shoes are an ideal gift for anyone who is in need of a good white sneaker this holiday season. The pop of color takes these classic shoes to the next level.

Many people are working from home these days, and there's no better way to brighten a home workspace than by adding as many plants as possible. To mix things up, try this locally-sourced stone hanging planter.

This timely and relevant book makes for the perfect 2020 coffee table book. Remind your friends that you are still there for them despite the distance with this inspiring and heartwarming story of friendship.

