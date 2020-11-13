Drew Barrymore's home and beauty favorites make the perfect holiday gifts

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Drew Barrymore is as busy as ever with her new talk show, but she still had time to share her favorite items to gift with E! News this past week. The list is full of affordable, unique gifts that all have one thing in common: the giftees will actually use them.

How often have you received a gift that you just didn't have any use for? With these inspired ideas, you'll never have to worry about your gift being tossed away right after being opened, and you'll know that your effort went to good use.

Barrymore's advice for gifters is to, "get creative, give from the heart and avoid overspending."

Read on to see which adorable and useful products Barrymore loves to gift.

This nourishing oil is chock-full of essential antioxidants, vitamins and more, making it an ideal gift for anyone and everyone. The formula is meant to brighten and hydrate your skin, while also providing anti-aging benefits.

This Mediterranean cookbook will add some much-needed variety to any kitchen. Inspire your friends and family to cook outside of their comfort zone with these authentic recipes they won't be able to get enough of.

This beautiful 1,000 piece jigsaw puzzle is the perfect pandemic activity for all. The bright colors and the random-cut pieces make this truly a one-of-a-kind puzzle that will help the whole family unwind.

Who doesn't love fall? Keep the season going with this pumpkin and nutmeg-scented candle, perfect for cozying up a space during the holidays.

Everyone can always use more art to decorate and brighten their home, and this fun print is the perfect addition to any space. There are 4 sizes to choose from, but no matter which you choose this piece is sure to make a statement.

We all need a little inspiration every once in a while, and this book is the perfect fix. This ideal coffee table book is full of 50 illustrated quotes from inspirational women like Oprah Winfrey, Harriet Tubman, and Helen Keller.

These blue light glasses from Barrymore's brand FLOWER are a necessity for anyone who spends time in front of a screen (AKA everyone). The glasses are made to block ultra-violet and blue light rays to protect eyes and improve sleep.

