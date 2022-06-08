From grill tools to project kits, 13 Father’s Day gifts picked by Men’s Health

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Shopping for Father's Day can sometimes be a daunting task, especially because your dad, or the dad in your life, always says "don't get me anything." Whether he is the family grill master or resident handy man, there's always something that he will be more than appreciative of.

Just ahead of the holiday, Men’s Health Editor-in-Chief Richard Dorment joined the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about some of his favorite gifts Men's Health has chosen, from unique tech gifts for the dad who loves to workout, to gifts made for spending quality time together.

Keep reading to see all of the 13 gifts ideas for this Father's Day.

Father's Day gifts, according to Men's Health

If dad is a foodie

For the dad who is a foodie, this trio of essential spices will be just what he needs, from grilling steaks to experimenting in the kitchen. Featuring black pepper, chillies and turmeric, you can buy this particular set or choose your own spices to fit his favorite flavors.

If dad loves to grill

Since summer time is the perfect time to break out the grill, you might be looking to upgrade his favorite seasonal past time. "The stainless steel items are neatly organized in a carrying case, making it a great option for storage as well as camp cookouts for weekend getaways," Men's Health shared.

It comes with a chef's spatula, basting brush, grill tongs and more.

For quality time with dad

Men's Health says this is a great way to give Dad something he loves and spend quality time together. This build-your-own domino kit is a fun, unique gift. Coming with 100 pieces, the robot will drive around as it lays out a domino run for you both to ultimately knock down.

Turn the living room into a race track with customizable balloon cars. Men's Health says this a great gift from a kid and a fun project to be done together. According to the brand, this kit includes everything you need to build your car, from stencil kits to a learning magazine which explains the science behind the activity.

Together, you can build and launch your very own rocket in the backyard. This activity isn't just extremely fun but also it's educational. According to the brand, it includes everything you need to set up the ultimate launch pad, including a step-by-step blueprint.

For dad's home bar

Elevate his at-home bar with these hand-blown glasses. Men's Health says this is a perfect gift to pair with his favorite spirit. Whether he likes to host happy hour or just likes to enjoy an evening beverage, he'll impress his friends when making his next Old-Fashion.

For a speak-easy quality drink, this extra-large ice cube tray will upgrade his favorite beverage. According to the brand, the lid is designed to keep out any unwanted odors and the product is dishwasher safe.

For the stylish dad

If your dad loves keeping up with the trends, these polarized glasses come in a variety of styles suited for every taste. According to the brand, each pair is made from recycled plastic and comes with a lifetime warranty.

For the fitness dad

Men's Health chose this massage ball as great addition to his post workout ritual and they love how compact it is, making it easy to toss in a gym bag. According to the brand, it improves mobility and relives soreness by targeting the muscle groups in the arm, calf, back, thigh and foot.

If dad is handy

Since he can't bring his tool box everywhere, this multifunctional tool is compact and easily fits into his pocket. Men's Health loves this gift because it can fit on his keychain. It comes with a switch blade, three different types of pliers, a box cutter and more!

For dads on the go

Men's Health says that this mug lives up to the hype. They chose this travel mug because it is shaped to fit into a cupholder and is great for the outdoors and seasoned tailgaters. According to the brand, it can be used for both cold and hot drinks and even store food.

For dads who need to be pampered

"For hard-charging dads, these slides offer a treat for weary feet after a workout or a long day," Dorment said. Coming in four different colors to choose from, these slip-ons feature a dual-layer construction midsole and insole for the ultimate comfort.

If dad loves a fragrance

This is a newer fragrance and 2022 Men’s Health Grooming Award-winner, the magazine says this is a cologne he will actually want to wear. Featuring fragrant notes of ginger and citrus, the brand says it has an overall woodsy aroma.

Still looking for the perfect gift? Be sure to check out Shop TODAY’s Gift Guide to shop for everyone on your list, including: