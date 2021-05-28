Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Memorial Day weekend kicks off a season filled with barbecues and days spent lounging by the pool. And it's also the perfect time to score big savings on the essential items that you'll need for all those outdoor activities.

From shading solutions to affordable decor upgrades, we sorted through all the Memorial Day sales to find the best deals on items that will help you get your outdoor space ready for plenty of summer fun. Even better? Everything we found is under $50.

Below, 12 discounted patio and backyard products that you'll want to add to your cart ASAP.

Memorial Day outdoor deals under $50

Patio umbrellas can get pretty pricey, but they're essential for anyone who plans on spending a lot of time outdoors during the sunny season. Thankfully, this nine-foot umbrella is 62% off during Wayfair's Memorial Day Sale, bringing the price tag to just under $50. It has a convenient crank mechanism and features a push-tilt function, so you can easily adjust your shade as the sun moves throughout the day.

Have a smaller patio? Skip the bulky umbrella stand and instead opt for this sun shade, which can be attached to your roof or fence. It'll keep your space shaded and cool and block up to 95% of UV rays.

If you're planning on hosting outdoor gatherings this summer, you'll want to have this fire pit in your backyard. You can use it to roast marshmallows or warm up on chilly nights. And thanks to its compact size, it can fit in almost any space. It also has a steel mesh screen to keep you protected from embers.

Kick up your feet or sit down and relax on this versatile pouf. The bestselling pick comes in a variety of patterns and has a stain-resistant removable cover that can be thrown into the washing machine, for easy cleaning.

You won't have to worry about finding someone to water your favorite plant when you head on vacation. This self-watering planter will do the job for you. All you have to do is fill it up when the water indicator is low, and it will do the rest of the work. Not to mention, the wicker design will look super chic sitting on your patio.

This patio chair will make a great addition to your outdoor dining set up. It features a sling back and armrests, so you'll stay comfortable during meals. Grab a few while they're on sale — they're designed to be stacked, which makes it easy to store them away for the winter.

Put the finishing touches on your outdoor space with a new pillow set. These outdoor pillows are a great accent piece and will bring a whimsical element and a pop of color to any area. You can choose from 10 different patterns and colors, each set is just $45 during Macy's Memorial Day Sale.

Create the ideal setting for outdoor dinners and wine nights with friends with a set of string lights. Hang them over your patio, deck or pool to shower the area with a soft, warm light.

If your patio chairs got a lot of use last year, it may be time to give the cushions an upgrade. Reviewers say these ones from Terrasol are thick and comfortable. Even better? They're just $30 during Kohl's Memorial Day Sale.

In the dog days of summer, your deck can get pretty hot. That's why you'll want an outdoor rug to keep your bare feet from getting scorched. Just in time for the season, Overstock is marking down tons of rugs, including this popular pick, which comes in a range of colors and sizes to fit your space.

Even if you don't have a pool, you can still stay cool all summer long thanks to this inflatable option. It seats up to two adults comfortably and the watermelon design is perfect for summer.

Proudly display all of your growing plants with this chic wooden plant stand, which is nearly 20% off on Amazon right now. It can be used both indoors and out. Plus, keeping all your plants in one spot will make watering them a breeze.

