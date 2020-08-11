I finally found a foundation that keeps me shine-free — and it's only $6

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
I am always on the hunt for a hidden gem drugstore beauty product that’s easy on the wallet. Recently, while enjoying dinner with a close friend, she highly recommended the Maybelline Fit Me Matte and Poreless Foundation. I gave it a whirl and it has become my new favorite drugstore beauty product of the summer.
With over 4,000 verified reviews and 4.5 stars on Amazon, I knew this was going to be a win before I even added it to my cart!
Maybelline Fit Me Matte and Poreless Foundation
After doing my initial research, I learned there are two different formulas available. My personal favorite is the Matte and Poreless option, which is perfect for normal to oily skin (or combination, like me). The Matte formula blurs pore size and absorbs oils for that flawless matte finish that is usually very hard to achieve. The second formula is called Dewy and Smooth, which hydrates and smoothes skin texture while giving you a beautiful glow that does not settle into fine lines and wrinkles. This formula is designed for normal to dry skin.
Maybelline Fit Me Dewy and Smooth Foundation
The Matte and Poreless formula is great for oily skin
If you have oily or acne-prone skin (like me), it’s challenging to find the perfect medium-to-full-coverage foundation that doesn't get greasy or shiny as the day goes on. On the other hand, lots of matte foundations that I have tried in the past reduce shine but make the skin look more like you caked it on excessively. This Matte and Poreless foundation was the perfect amount of coverage and the finish was the perfect amount of matte. It left my skin looking smooth and reduced the appearance of my pores.
The coverage lasted an entire day without changing its look or consistency in the summer humidity. Recently I have had a few breakouts (hello stress!) that I was also looking to conceal, and the foundation applied right over the little imperfections without getting flaky or clumpy.
Dewy and Smooth is best for dry skin
The Dewy and Smooth formula is perfect for dry skin. For me, it was a little too hydrating compared to what I am accustomed to using. The consistency is very lightweight and it takes a few minutes to dry down. Compared to the matte formula, the coverage was sheer to medium. During the summer heat and humidity, this formula had a difficult time maintaining its coverage on my skin, so I would definitely recommend applying a setting powder on top.
Finding your perfect shade is easy
One feature that makes Maybelline unique is the online foundation match finder, which is a short quiz that matches you with your correct shade before you order! Maybelline offers a wide variety and assortment of colors, in fact, considerably more than most drugstore brands. With 40 shades to choose from in the Matte and Poreless formula and 24 shade options in the Dewey and Smooth, the line is very inclusive of all skin tones.
My foundation quiz resulted in the classic ivory shade in the Dewy and Smooth formula and the soft sand shade in the Matte and Poreless formula, which I thought were spot on!
I don't love the packaging — but the formula makes it worth it
One small feature of this product that could improve is its packaging. Because of the lack of a pump, it makes it easy to pour out too much of the product — and you certainly want every drop of this winner! If you prefer a more portable format, Amazon now offers a squeeze pouch for the Fit Me formulas.
For my skin type, the Matte and Poreless is my new go-to. It controls my shine while also giving me a look and finish of a much pricier product. The foundation is also dermatologist tested, allergy tested, and non-comedogenic. From having previously spent upwards of $50 on a foundation, this formula meets, if not beats, the department store competition while saving me a bundle!
