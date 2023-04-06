Macy's Great Shoe Sale: Up to 40% off on Clarks, Dr. Scholl's and more popular brands

If your closet is looking bleek after packing up those winter boots, spring sales are in full force. Whether you are booked up for the wedding season or looking to get outdoors more, now's a great time to refresh that shoe selection with some stylish finds.

And thankfully, Macy's just kicked off some massive spring sales, which includes its Great Shoe Sale. Now through April 16th, you can save big on select brands and styles — and the more you buy the more you will save, says the retailer. During this event, you can score a pair of shoes for 30% with code GREAT. But that's not all, if you buy two pairs of shoes, you'll save 40% off each pair. Macy's does note that exclusions apply.

Below we rounded up some of our Great Shoe Sale favorites that you'll want to add to your cart ASAP, from comfortable sneakers to trendy heels, and everything in between.

Sneakers | Sandals and flats | Heels

Macy's Great Shoe Sale sneaker deals to shop

This causal sneaker comes in white, red or blue and can be worn with any outfit, from a daytime dress to jean shorts. They easily slip on and feature the iconic Tommy Hilfiger flag.

These walking shoes boast an average 4.5-star rating and come in many colors to suit every taste, from blue and green to nude. Plus, the brand says they feature a memory foam insole and breathable fabric.

According to the brand, these walking shoes are "orthotic friendly" for long-distance walking. We love the hot pink and eccentric colors, but if you're looking for something more muted, it also comes in gray and nude.

With this classic slip-on, you won't have to sacrifice style for comfort. The sneaker features a memory insole and rubber outsole. Plus, many of the reviewers raved about how comfortable they are.

Whether your day contains a lot of walking or you are looking for a stylish sneaker to wear with a casual spring outfit, reviewers say these shoes provide so much support. Choose from light pink, black, tan or white.

These slip-on sneakers get a literal boost with a two-inch platform sole. However, don't let that deter you, they still feature the famous Dr. Scholl's comfort technology, says the brand.

Coming in black or grey, these no-fuss elastic lace sneakers feature a cushioned footbed for the ultimate comfort.

According to the brand, these lightweight sneakers are designed to "move with you." One Macy's reviewer said she walked over 18,000 steps in a single day, and her feet never hurt.

Macy's Great Shoe Sale sandal and flats deals to shop

This two-strap, braided sandal has us dreaming of an exotic beach vacation. They come in 10 colors and feature a one-inch heel for a subtle height boost.

Featuring a small wedged heel, these sandals will come in handy for a casual dinner or a daytime wedding. According to the brand, the "Step N' Flex" style footbed provides comfort and support to your heels and arches.

You'll be grabbing for these flat sandals all season long. Featuring an embellished medallion, you can wear them with your favorite mom jeans, dress or even to the beach.

These sleek sandals add a chic touch to any outfit. They come in a variety of colors to suit different tastes: brown, blue, red raffia and more.

The classic ballet flat gets a sporty touch with these Easy Spirit walking shoes. According to the brand, the shoe features arch support for all-day wear.

If you haven't already heard, ballet flats are back in. Revive your wardrobe with this classic staple, which features a pointed toe.

Featuring soft foam lining and a memory foam footbed that provides arch support, these strappy sandals are perfect for daytime adventures — all while looking extremely stylish.

These Clarks shoes feature a flexible sole to move with you while you walk, says the brand. Plus with a two-inch heel, they add extra height without the discomfort.

Now that the weather is warmer, it's time to change up your workshoes with some summer flair. These chic, backless loafers feature a chain embellishment for a sophisticated touch.

Macy's Great Shoe Sale heel deals to shop

You'll be vacation-ready with these colorful raffia-style wedges. While they feature a three-inch heel, many reviewers said they're still extremely comfortable.

Every wardrobe needs a classic pump and you can grab this elegant pair for under $50. According to the brand, these pumps feature a cushioned footbed to provide comfort and support.

These on-trend shoes feature a unique circular heel. They'll be perfect for the upcoming wedding season, and nights on the town. Choose from classic black to metallic nudes.

If you're looking for a reliable and comfortable pair of heels, Clarks has you covered with these classic pumps. According to the brand, it's designed with Ortholite, which features a cushioned insole. Choose from various colors in patent leather or metallic.

Whether you're looking to dress up your workwear or need to complete a formal outfit, these slingbacks come in a variety of colors. They normally have a $95 price tag, but you can grab them on sale for $67.

From elegant dresses to a pair of flair jeans, these heeled sandals can be dressed up or down. Coming in four neutral shades, they feature a four-inch heel for great height.