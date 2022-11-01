Love to walk? 12 Easy Spirit walking shoes designed for comfort and support

Walking can have so many health benefits, from helping you stay in shape and strengthening your cardiovascular system to improving your mental health and keeping stress at bay. Accessible and affordable, it’s a low-impact exercise that doesn’t require any fancy gyms or equipment — though you can certainly add weights or an incline for an extra challenge. It’s no wonder why the “hot girl walk” TikTok trend has become so popular for maintaining both your physical and mental health.

If you’re looking to start or improve your walking routine — perhaps by joining this month's Start TODAY walking challenge — one of the only things you’ll need is a great pair of sneakers. And the footwear brand Easy Spirit has a wide selection of walking shoes designed to keep you supported and stylish during your fitness journey.

Easy Spirit carries a variety of styles for various foot concerns, from arch support to orthotic compatibility, ranging in size from 5-12 for women and 7-13 for men. Struggle with finding shoes that fit because you have extra wide or narrow feet? Easy Spirit shoes have up to five different widths for a fit that’s just right for you.

One of the brand’s most popular styles are the Romy Walking Shoes, with over 4,000 five-star reviews. The footbed is removable so you can pair the Romy with orthotics, and they’re available in a rainbow of color combinations to suit your style. With free shipping on orders over $45 and free returns, you can easily try on different sizes to find the perfect fit.

Check out some of our favorite comfortable and affordable walking shoes from Easy Spirit for every kind of foot — starting at just $25.

Orthotic-friendly walking shoes

These orthotic-friendly shoes provide lightweight comfort with removable footbeds, according to the brand, and they come in 30 different colors, 14 sizes and up to four widths. “These are the best sneakers that I've ever had,” wrote one reviewer. “I can wear them twelve hours a day with no pain. I have already ordered a second pair.”

The beloved Romy style also comes in a knit fabric made with 20 percent recycled polyester for a more sustainable shoe, according to the brand. This athleisure-friendly style comes in six colors, including this versatile mauve.

Stay comfortable and look stylish this season with the Marliss walking shoe. Not only do these orthotic-friendly shoes provide arch support during walks, but they’re also super lightweight and breathable for all-day comfort, according to the brand.

For staying on trend without sacrificing comfort, the Romy shoe also comes in leather. The red, white and blue shades of this shoe give a vintage feel while providing modern comfort.

In need of a versatile sneaker that can be worn on and off the trail? This suede option is deceptively stylish while supporting your arches with an orthotic-friendly removable footbed. Plus, the tan colorway is on sale.

Walking shoes for arch support

If your arches need a little extra love, the Ave sneakers are designed to support your feet where you need it most. Just listen to this happy reviewer: “These sneakers are extremely comfortable. I can walk anywhere with these and for hours!"

Available in four colors, these Denise Austin shoes are ultra-flexible with shock absorption for maximum comfort — even if you’re on your feet all day, according to the brand.

Easy Spirit’s most popular style for men is available in sizes 7-13, with medium and wide widths. Reviewers liked these shoes so much, they bought them in more colors — choose between six stylish shades of blue, black and grey.

Pretend like summer never ended with these cheerful patterned sneakers, which are machine washable for easy cleaning. Despite their low-profile style, these shoes provide plenty of arch support, according to the brand, and are orthotic-friendly.

Walking shoes for wide feet or narrow feet (extended widths)

A white sneaker is a wardrobe must, but many styles lack support. Easy Spirit’s take on the classic shoe is designed for arch support and comes in five width options for extra wide and extra narrow feet. The pair has earned more than 400 five-star reviews.

Fall is one of the best times of the year for hiking. If you’re looking for the right walking shoes to take advantage of the great outdoors, the Exploremaps double as hiking shoes and come in four widths. The sole is designed for traction and stability, even on uneven surfaces, according to the brand.

For a lace-free option, the Bestrong shoe features a zipper closure for easy on and off. Available in four widths, you’re bound to find a style that fits your feet perfectly.