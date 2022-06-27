When you start walking — even for just a few minutes a day — you’re likely to improve your mood, have more energy and see gains in your health. But often taking that first step is the hardest part. Different strategies can help you put one foot in front of the other and develop a regular walking routine. Here’s what worked for five people, all members of the Start TODAY Facebook group, who built their walking habits from scratch and saw impressive results.

Use your walks to explore your surroundings

Sherrie Dampeer, 56, lives in New York City’s Brooklyn neighborhood. She aims to walk at least 10,000 steps daily, which is around five miles. That gives her plenty of distance to explore Brooklyn and the city’s other boroughs.

“I try to make exercise fun so I will stick with it, so it doesn’t feel like a job,” she said. “I’ve walked almost every bridge in the city,” including the Brooklyn Bridge, Manhattan Bridge, Queensboro Bridge and Williamsburg Bridge. She works in Manhattan, so she gives herself time to walk there before or after work or during her lunch break.

She also documents her journeys on foot. “I walk around, and I see different areas of different neighborhoods. If I see a historical building or something nice, I’ll take a picture and post it at the end of the day,” she said. She enjoys getting feedback on social media about the places she’s seen and how they’ve changed.

Dampeer started walking regularly soon after the pandemic began, and she’s seen improvements in her blood pressure, blood sugar and mobility. Plus, she’s lost 50 pounds.

Focus on building a habit, not covering a distance

Different strategies work for other people. While Dampeer counts her steps, Juan Martinez concentrates on walking regularly, not covering a distance. He has a fitness tracker, but he often leaves it behind when he takes walks. “I don’t necessarily have a set goal or step count. I won’t have my tracker on, just to tell myself it’s about building the habit. Those habits will lead to that change that I want,” he said.

Focusing on building a habit rather than completing a distance or measuring his steps frees up mental space during his walks where he can have talks with himself and evaluate his week.

Back when he was in school, he was always one of the last kids to cross the finish line when they had to run a mile. By building up his new habit, he’s been able to complete 5k races, and has his eye on a half-marathon in 2023.

Before he started walking, he had been working out at a gym two or three times a day, but he realized he was being too hard on his body. “I had to change my mentality,” he said. “I used to never think of walking as actual exercise. I never realized there would be such a benefit.”

Since launching his walking habit, Martinez has improved his blood pressure and blood sugar, eliminated his chest pain, reduced his hip pain and lost 50 pounds.

Use your walks to connect with other people

While Martinez prefers to be alone with his thoughts when he walks, Margaret Taylor, 58, often uses her walking time to connect with friends. “I’ve got a tight-knit group of girlfriends,” she said. But they live in far-flung cities. So she’ll message them and see who’s free for a walk. “We’ll walk and talk since I can’t have them here with me,” she said.

She also walks as a way to stay connected with her family. “I have one son, and I want to be there for him. And if I ever have grandkids, I want to be there for them. So my health is very important to me,” she said.

Thanks to her walking habit, she feels more energized, boosts her mood, no longer has knee pain and has lost 44 pounds.

Do what it takes to get your steps in

It’s easy to take a walk on a sunny summer morning when you don’t have to rush to get to work or to get your kids off to school. But if you waited for days like those, you might only manage to walk once a month.

Karen Westbrook Johnson, 54, loves to walk outside when she can. She walks in the parks near her home in Knoxville, Tennessee, and plans to hike a lot this summer. But she knows she has to stick with her habits even when walking outside isn’t feasible. “I’m not a cold-weather person, so in the winter, I would literally walk five miles in my house, walking up and down my hallway, just to get my steps in,” she said.

And when she visited New Orleans, a rainstorm kept her from walking around the city on the last day of her trip. So, she walked up and down the concourses of the airport, covering two miles before it was time to board her flight home. On other trips, she’s climbed the stairs in hotels to get her walking time in.

After a year of walking, Johnson has seen her energy levels climb, her posture improve, her joint pain subside and her lab tests results normalize, and she’s lost 25 pounds.

Get good-quality shoes that fit you well

Nothing will derail a walking routine more than pain or injury. Doreen Fox, who has lost 50 pounds and reduced her knee pain since starting a walking routine a year ago, says investing in good-quality walking shoes is a must. She’s a former nurse and she said, “Without good shoes, you’ll get shin splints or fasciitis.” When she was working as a nurse, wearing simple nursing shoes or sneakers led to problems with her feet.

She shops at a specialty shoe store to have her feet measured — length, width, heel, arch and instep — and to make sure she is fitted properly for supportive, comfortable shoes. She recommends walking around in the store to make sure the shoes feel right. “Last time, I tried on nine different pairs,” she said. “The ones I chose feel like slippers — they’re so comfortable.”

She alternates between two pairs of walking shoes, and she tracks her mileage and replaces her shoes after she’s walked 400 miles in them.

