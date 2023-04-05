As Shop TODAY editors, it's our job to bring you the best deals on products we know you'll love. That's why we're highlighting major sales and too-good-to-be-true discounts on key home, beauty, tech and fashion finds.

Whether you need some new sheets to keep you cool in warmer weather or are in need of some comfortable shoes, these five editor picks will save you a pretty penny.

Keep reading to learn more about our four favorite deals of the week.

Head to the gym or run errands in style in these flattering shorts from Gymshark. Available in 10 different unique colors, these loose 2" inseam high-waisted shorts include an internal silicone grip on the waistband to prevent movement while you're in motion.

If these shorts aren't quite your style, Gymshark has over 120 different styles (for men too!) up to 50% off on their site right now.

These chic and comfy Mary Jane shoes can spice up any outfit and are giving us '80s babies all the feels. Offering a non-slip rubber sole, buckle strap and chunky heel for stability and support, you truly could be on your feet all day in these.

"These shoes are so comfy! I’ve had these for a few weeks now and they are my favorite shoes to wear. I feel like I’m walking on clouds. I was a bit worried they might be a bit heavy but not at all," claims one reviewer.

Coming in at under $30, you can claim a 5% off voucher underneath the price that's automatically applied at checkout for an additional discount.

Comfy, cute and affordable, what more could you want?

While we're excited for spring and sunny days, we aren't ready for allergy season (pollen is not our friend).

Thankfully, levoit has our back with these air purifiers made specifically for those who struggle with allergies, low-quality sleep, congestion or symptoms caused by pet dander. You can even add "a few drops of fragrant essential oils to the aroma pad to keep your space smelling great," says the brand.

Right now you can get $10 off this specific model on Amazon by simply collecting the voucher located right underneath the price. The discount is automatically applied during checkout and you'll be on your way to clean, purified air.

While these temperature-regulating sheets come at a heftier price, Oprah gave them her official stamp of approval by naming them one of her favorite things and even describing them as the "softest EVER." Offered for 20% off for a limited time, you, too, can snooze and stay cool like Oprah.

If you're wondering how these sheets will keep you cold in the summer and warm in the winter, the brand explains: "Our premium viscose from bamboo sheet set does not trap excess heat under the covers, unlike other materials. Plus, since it reduces moisture in your bed, it helps eliminate allergy triggers such as dust mites." In the set you'll receive one flat top sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases, and fist on both regular and deep pocketed mattresses up to 20" deep.