Macy's Cool for Summer 2020 Sale

Shop Today was paid by the brand to write this article. However, Shop TODAY editors worked independently to select both the topic and the products featured, without input from the brand. If you buy something through these links, Shop TODAY gets a small share of the revenue on purchases from our sponsor’s site.

The only thing better than a sale is when you can also score an additional discount on the markdowns. Case in point: Macy’s summer sale, which runs through Aug. 2.

From kitchen appliances to summer style essentials, sale items are currently up to 50% off. But shoppers can score an additional 15 to 20% sale pricing using the code “SAVE.” That’s not all — orders of $25 or more are eligible for free shipping!

Whether you’re ready to buy an air fryer or need new bed sheets and towels to upgrade your bedroom, this is one home sale you don’t want to miss. Ahead, shop ten of our favorite deals to pick up during Macy’s summer sale event.

With enough space to cook up to 2.5 pounds of food and a viewing window to monitor progress, this air fryer is perfect for any kitchen countertop. It’s one of the brand’s bestsellers, and the two-in-one functionality makes it a practical option for those tight on kitchen space!

Made from 100 percent supima cotton, these premium sheets come in 18 colors and seven sizes. With more than 1,700 reviews, 87% of reviewers recommend these sheets, noting the fabric’s softness and cool-to-the-touch feel.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

Looking for a standard basket air fryer? This one boasts a 5-star rating and features a digital screen, indicator light and presets to make using the popular appliance a breeze.

Made with cotton and nylon blend, this pillow is designed to wick moisture and help hot sleepers stay cool all night. While it doesn’t

These comfortable Clark’s sneakers are versatile to wear on a long walk or with any summer outfit. Designed with an EVA midsole, a cushioned footbed and a breathable material, these shoes help reduce impact and keep feet cool.

This luxurious towel is incredibly soft, highly absorbent and available in over 15 different colors.

A stylish and comfortable pair of sandals are necessary during the dog days of summer. Luckily, these fit the bill with an adjustable buckle and cushioned insole.

Boldly patterned towel can take a bathroom from boring to trendy. With multiple patterns to choose from, these Lacoste towels can add a fun pop of color and upgrade your space.

In case you missed it, fanny packs are cool again. This chevron quilted style is just as utilitarian as it is cute. No need to lug around a big handbag to run those errands!

If you’re looking for a more traditional handbag style, look no further. This summer-friendly style is versatile enough for the beach or an evening dinner thanks to chic details like wicker, gold tone hardware and an adjustable strap.