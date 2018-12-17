Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

By Chrissy Callahan

We never thought we'd say this, but fanny packs are back! And this time, they mean business.

The '80s and '90s accessory staple recently made a shocking comeback, and in an even more surprising turn of events, the fashion community embraced it wholeheartedly. In fact, rising fanny pack sales helped fuel a major boost in revenue for the fashion accessories market in 2018, as reported by Quartz.

After a couple of slow years, U.S. dollar sales of fashion accessories — including bags, wallets and luggage, but excluding jewelry, scarves and watches — grew 4 percent in the first 10 months of 2018, according to a report by The NPD Group. And accessory retailers can thank the fanny pack's booming revival with nearly 25 percent of this sweet boost in sales from January to October 2018.

Serena Williams approves of the practical style! Presley Ann / Getty Images

So, why exactly is this formerly tacky trend all of a sudden in vogue? Call it a mix of '90s nostalgia and a pure penchant for convenience.

"The women’s bag business really needed something new to drive excitement, and the concept of wearing fanny packs accomplished this. Some fanny packs are actually convertible to shoulder bags and/or crossbody bags, which is an added bonus since function and versatility has become important to consumers," Beth Goldstein, NPD’s industry analyst for accessories and footwear, told TODAY Style.

Even models at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show this year got in on the fanny pack fad. Timur Emek / FilmMagic

With the holiday shopping season upon us, fashionistas everywhere seem to be buying fanny packs in droves, and Goldstein said the nostalgic style was the fastest growing women's bag category over the Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday weekend.

Trendsetters in New York City, Los Angeles and San Francisco are particularly digging the trend, according to NPD data, and both male and female celebrities are rocking their fanny packs with pride.

Guys are digging fanny packs, too. NBC

Although we never expected to say this a few years ago, fanny packs in 2018 are kind of awesome.

Want to get in on the fanny pack look? Shop these cute styles!

The Lovely Tote Co. 2-way Fanny Pack, $30, Amazon

This chic quilted design definitely isn't your grandmother's fanny pack.

Sole Society Kinza Belt Bag $45, Nordstrom

This versatile style can be worn around your waist or as a crossbody

Adidas Rand II Waist Pack, $20, Amazon

Looking for a sporty fanny pack for outside hikes or jogs? Look no further!

JanSport Hippyland Fanny Pack, $25, Zappos

We can't decide what we love more: the faux leather detailing or the two zipper pockets.

BP Quilted Faux Leather Belt Bag, $28, Nordstrom

You can sling this stylish bag across your shoulder or buckle it around your waist. Win, win!