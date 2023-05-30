Lululemon has everything an active dad needs — shop top Father's Day gifts

We get it — sometimes the guys can be especially hard to shop for. And with Father's Day right around the corner, finding the perfect gift for all those hard-working and special dads in your life can seem extra daunting. Thankfully, Lululemon is sure to have the perfect gift for all the types of fathers you know.

If you're still feeling a bit low on ideas, we've got you covered. Try the classic tapered golf pants for the avid golfer, or a pair of hiking shorts for the guy who loves to spend his free time on the trails. Lululemon is also a great place to grab everyday essentials that may be overdue for an upgrade, such as comfortable boxers, joggers and even socks. And the retailer recently restocked its We Made Too Much section, if you're looking to snag an affordable gift.

Lululemon's Father's Day shipping cutoff is June 13, so be sure to place an order before then if you want your gift to arrive on time. Below, we rounded up our top 18 Father's Day picks you can score at Lululemon, starting at $38.

Lululemon Father's Day Gifts

The special fabrication of this top helps prevent body odor — not to mention it's also quick drying and won't cling to the body, according to the brand. If you know a guy who loves to spend extra time in the gym, this is the gift for him!

Pair these joggers with the matching hoodie further down this list for a complete set to gift. It's an added bonus that these joggers are also currently available for $79.

The belt bag trend isn't going anywhere anytime soon — and one of the coolest ways to rock it is with Lululemon's Everywhere Belt Bag. This is a larger version of Lululemon's iconic design, which is the perfect size for those bulkier essentials that he usually just stuffs in his (seemingly endless) pockets.

This is a gift you can get for him this Father's Day — and then grab a pair for yourself. These slides are the perfect everyday shoe for everything from casual wear to running errands or post-workout comfort.

The ABC pant fit is a fan-favorite for everyday wear, with purchasers raving about the duality, quality and comfort formulated in every pair. One reviewer even stated that you can get away with wearing them as a "dressier pant for work and going out."

According to the brand, not only are these 8-inch shorts designed for hiking, but he can swim in them, too! They have built in loops to clip on hiking essentials, plus a hidden zippered pocket and adjustable waistband drawcord.

According to the brand, the ergonomic and quick-drying design of these boxers make them ideal for working out and active movement in general. There are seven different color combinations to choose from, including classic black or grey if he prefers neutrals.

This shirt combines two things he'll appreciate: a classic polo shirt and Lululemon's much-loved fabrication. It's perfect for a day on the green, or even just as the newest addition to his closet staples.

You can't ever go wrong gifting a quality hoodie. According to the brand, the fabrication of the City Sweat hoodie has added benefits such as sweat-wicking and shape retention for long lasting wear.

There's no such thing as having too many socks! If you're looking for something a little more unique, these offer extra arch and heel support, according to the brand.

We're all for those hot summer days spent outside, but it's important to stay protected from the sun's rays. This stylish yet functional bucket hat can help do just that — plus, it's reversible for two different looks in one!

That runner in your life might be ramping up his outdoor training again with the warm weather upon us, and this belt is the perfect accessory to keep his hands free without being too bulky around the waist.

While it may be dubbed ideal for running, we think this cap is perfect for any type of wear due to its sleek design and versatile color options. It's also adjustable for a customized fit and features reflective details.

These lightweight, breathable shorts are perfect for someone always on the move, whether that's on a run, at the gym or on the court. They come in three different lengths and a variety of colors, so you're sure to find something that's his style.

You can ensure he's bringing his A-game to the course with these tapered golf pants. Designed with both style and function in mind, the classic cut and breathable fabric seamlessly work together for a fit he'll want to wear all day, everyday.

Easy to style and comfortable for all day wear, this camp collar shirt is made for the guy you know who loves to look effortlessly put together. Reviewers mention that it does run oversized, so stay true to size for a casual, looser style or size down for a more snug fit.

With a classic fit and Lululemon's trademarked sweat-wicking fabric, this tank is sure to quickly become his gym staple — so you might as well just grab a few extra colors ahead of time.

Whether he needs a new bag for the gym, weekend trips or his commute, this large tote checks the box. Plus, it has adjustable handles, an optional shoulder strap and multiple interior pockets to keep everything organized.